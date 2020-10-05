Who is Rio Raj? Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestant

After three successful seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan is back with the fourth instalment of the popular television reality show. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 went on air on Sunday on Vijay TV, revealing the names of the celebrity contestants. In the show, Haasan spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people and later he introduced all 16 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house.

One of the contestants is actor Rio Raj.

Fantin Rio Raj, is from Erode in Tamil Nadu and first became popular as a TV anchor. He has acted in many TV shows including Kana Kaanum Kaalangal - Kaloori Saalai. But his big break was playing Saravanan in the TV show Saravanan Meenatchi. The show ran for 7 years and was one of the longest running television serials in Tamil.

He is a known name in Tamil Nadu as he has hosten shows like Suda Suda Chennai and Kaloori Kalam and went on to become a finalist in dance reality show Jodi Number One season 9.

He has also acted in movies. He made his debut with the movie Sathriyan in which he played the friend of actor Vikram Prabhu’s character. His big break however came in 2019 when he played the lead in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, a Tamil comedy movie produced by popular actor Sivakarthikeyan under his production banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

At the time of the release, he wrote on social media, “To see myself on the big screen was surreal. This movie made me into an actor, got me an amazing director, a wonderful producer, but more than that, it got me a beautiful family! Seekrama innoru padam pannuvom. I will always be grateful to Sivakarthikeyan anna for trusting in me and our team. Without him this day would not have been possible.”

Rio is married to Sruthi Ravi and the couple have a baby girl Rithi.