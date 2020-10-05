Who is Anitha Sampath? Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestant

She has been a news anchor on Sun News channel for years

Flix Bigg Boss Tamil

After three successful seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan is back with the fourth instalment of the popular television reality show. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 went on air on Sunday on Vijay TV, revealing the names of the celebrity contestants. In the show, Haasan spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people and later he introduced all 16 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house.

One of the contestants is TV anchor and actor, Anitha Sampath.

She has been a news anchor on Sun News channel for years and has also hosted many shows including Vikatan awards and Hello Tamizha.

She has been a news anchor on Sun News channel for years

Anitha Sampath has acted as a journalist in films including Gala, 2.0, Kaappan, Aditya Verma and Danny.

She also runs a popular YouTube vlog in which she shares tips on makeup, travel etc and gives viewers an insight into her life. She is an active social media user and speaks on many issues. Recently, she had professed support to actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter's office was demolised in Mumbai.

She has been a news anchor on Sun News channel for years