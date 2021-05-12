Makers of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ donate medical equipment to Hyderabad hospital

The equipment that has been donated was part of a hospital set constructed in a private studio in Hyderabad.

The makers of actor Prabhas’s upcoming movie Radhe Shyam have stepped forward to contribute to COVID-19 relief by donating a hospital set which was used during the shooting of the film. According to Deccan Chronicle’s report, the hospital set contained around 50 custom beds, stretchers, PPE suits, medical equipment and oxygen cylinders. All the equipment has been donated to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The hospital set was constructed in a private studio in Hyderabad. Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country and owing to the rise in demand for medical equipment, the makers decided to contribute the equipment to a hospital.

Confirming the news, Ravinder Reddy, who is on board as the production designer, told Deccan Chronicle, “These beds have been custom designed; they are big, strong and are patient-friendly. They have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage.”

He also added that he was able to understand the gravity of the situation after he spoke to the CEO of a private hospital requesting for a bed to admit one of his relatives. Upon knowing that there is a scarcity, Ravinder reportedly proposed to the makers of Radhe Shyam that the set could be contributed.

Helmed by filmmaker Radhe Krishna Kumar, romantic-drama Radhe Shyam stars actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The movie is bankrolled by Vamsi and Promod and is currently slated to hit the big screens on July 30 this year. The ensemble cast also includes actors Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Prabhas will be appearing in a romantic role in Radhe Shyam after almost a decade.

Many actors have come forward to contribute towards COVID-19 relief over the past few weeks. Tollywood star Chiranjeevi recently announced that he will be extending help to COVID-19 patients who are looking for convalescent plasma donors via his non-profit organisation, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT).

