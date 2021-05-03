Actor Chiranjeevi to arrange plasma donation for COVID-19 patients via his trust

Last month, Chiranjeevi announced that vaccines will be administered for free to workers and cinema journalists in the Telugu film industry through the Corona Crisis Charity.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi Konidela took to social media on May 3 to announce that he will be extending help to COVID-19 patients who are looking for convalescent plasma donors via his non-profit organisation, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT). Requesting people who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma, the actor shared the contact information of his trust and added that CCT will be able to provide details and guidance. Chiranjeevi also expressed his concern about the recent spike in cases in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively. Please contact # ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundatio n (94400 55777)for details & guidance,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance. pic.twitter.com/LXt2fFJYFs — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2021

It is to be noted that various medical studies and reports have said that administering convalescent plasma to critically ill patients and those in intensive care units does not help in reducing mortality.

Last month, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post a video announcing that the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which is led by him in association with Apollo 24|7 will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to cinema workers and Telugu film journalists. CCC was started last year by Chiranjeevi along with other Tollywood celebrities in order to help workers in the Telugu film industry after they were badly hit by the lockdown. The actor also explained that in order to be eligible to get vaccinated, the artists and reporters should register themselves through their respective unions and associations. The vaccination drive will reportedly go on for a month.

Before the onset of the pandemic, the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust was predominantly functioning as a blood bank and eye bank.

On the professional front, actor Chiranjeevi will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.The film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13 but has been postponed in view of the second wave of the pandemic. He will be sharing the screen with his son, popular actor Ram Charan in the movie. The father-son duo will be appearing in a full-length film together for the first time. The movie also stars actors Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, while actors Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay will appear in supporting roles in the Koratala Siva directorial.