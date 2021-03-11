New â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ poster featuring Prabhas, Pooja released on Mahashivratri

Touted to be a romantic-drama film, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and is set to release on July 30, 2021.

The makers of the much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam released a new poster on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Touted to be a romantic-drama film, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and is set to release on July 30, 2021. The new poster, which is said to have been released as a mark of respect to the epic love story of Shiva and Parvati, shows the two lying down on the ground next to each other, with their faces in different directions, against a snow-clad backdrop.

In a release, the makers of Radhe Shyam said that the poster showcases the grandeur of the film and the massive scale at which it has been made.

The movie is set in Rome and has been shot in picturesque locations of Italy and Rome. Recently, on Valentine's Day, the makers had released a motion poster of the movie, with glimpses from the film. The video opens in Italy where the film was predominantly shot. With melodious background music scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran playing, we see Prabhas trying to woo Pooja Hedge and saying a couple of lines in Italian. The scene appears to be set in a train station in early 20th century Europe.

Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is touted to be an epic romantic saga, where the plot revolves around reincarnation. Prabhas will also be essaying a romantic role after almost a decade.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is set to release on July 30, 2021. The film is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and also has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The cinematography was done by Manoj Paramahamsa, art direction by Ravinder and sound design by Resul Pokutty. Edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by T-Series and UV Creations, and presented by Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas has several other upcoming projects in his kitty â€” recently, it was announced that his upcoming film Salaar will release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwinâ€™s next, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. He is also filming Om Raut's Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Pooja Hedge was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also featured Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.