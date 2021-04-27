Karnataka’s lockdown need not have been for entire state, say experts

Karnataka will go for a full lockdown starting April 27 night.

Coronavirus COVID-19

As Karnataka goes for a state-wide lockdown for two weeks starting April 27 night in light of the present COVID-19 crisis, some public health experts say the state government could have gone for lockdowns at district levels. In order to minimize the loss and damage to livelihoods due to the pandemic, they said a district or even a taluk centric approach would have been better.

They say that while the situation is dire in some districts especially in Bengaluru with the health infrastructure stretched and people struggling to find oxygen and ventilator beds, the same is not true for all districts.

Dr Edmond Fernandes, Community Health Physician based in Mangaluru,said, “The model of lockdown in Karnataka is flawed. The entire case surge in Karnataka calls for a mature approach by setting up field hospitals at stadiums and restricting location specific closure. Additionally the government should ensure strict usage of masks at every level. NGOs can be tasked to ensure location wise vigilance on mask defaulters. It is easier for police to regulate use of masks rather than engage in crowd control.”

“Lockdown is a policy paralysis which kills people, kills the economy, injects panic and treats none. The goal must be to enhance vaccination drives and cover 70% of the state making the best usage of vaccines available. The state must unlock immediately,” he added.

Dr Prashanth NS, a medical doctor and public health researcher at the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, said, “Countries, regions, states and districts and further down locations are all at different stages of the same pandemic. As before, a one size fits all approach covering entire states/countries is not useful. It often cannot be implemented without major disruptions and inequities. I wish districts could take such decisions and impose restrictions in a manner that is context-specific. Unfortunately, district-level decision-making apparatus has not taken off in many districts. Districts/talukas are also ideal because then local stakeholders can also be informed and consulted in such decisions. NGOs and community-based organisations can be involved. However, we have not yet gotten into a ‘culture’ of decentralised governance in the face of disasters.”

He added, “ I wish that last year's experience could have helped inform our practice, but I guess we have only moved from national lockdown to state lockdown. Another thing is the disaster management apparatus that is supposed to exist in each district under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 could have played a part. This allows for plugging in of various local actors into the decision making in a decentralised manner. As far as I know, either these district level disaster management committees are not regularly meeting.”

He co-authored a BMJ Global Health paper in December 2020 titled Beyond numbers, coverage and cost: adaptive governance for post-COVID-19 reforms in India. The paper pointed out, "The burden of adapting vertically flowing instructions and administrative logic into a people-centred service logic, thus, falls disproportionately on the frontline workers. Between these levels of government there are glaring gaps which the pandemic has exposed, placing the burden of delivering an essentially top-down stream of services onto the lower levels.”