Karnataka lockdown details: Shops to be open 6 am-10 am, no public transport to ply

The lockdown will be in place from 9 pm on April 27 till 6 am of May 12.

The Karnataka government has announced a lockdown from 9 pm on April 27 which will be in place till 6 am on May 12. Public transport will remain closed, including Metro rail services. Taxis, auto rickshaws and cab aggregators, except those hired for emergencies or by those employed in essential services, will remain prohibited. Only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during this period and flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by taxis or cab aggregators or auto rickshaws to board flights and trains.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System (PDS) shops will be allowed. Standalone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed to open for take away only and will be open only from 6 am to 10 am. Home delivery of items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, and print and electronic media will be allowed to function.

Marriages will be permitted, strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms, with a maximum of 50 people. Cremations or funerals to be allowed with a maximum of five people adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted. However, examinations already scheduled shall be permitted, and students appearing for exams can use their admission ticket as a travel pass and use a mode of transport available to them including taxi or auto rickshaw, etc.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Stadia and playground grounds will be allowed only for organising sports events and practice purposes, without spectators.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health police Government officials, healthcare workers or stranded persons including tourists. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

Movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles, has been prohibited. Inter-State and Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles is prohibited and is allowed only in cases of emergencies. Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed only in emergency cases. Movement of officers or personnel traveling will be allowed but only upon showing valid ID cards.

E-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate. All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted. Works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation will be permitted.

