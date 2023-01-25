Kamal Haasanâ€™s MNM to support EVKS Elangovan for Erode East bye-poll

This is the first time that Kamal Haasan has extended support to a candidate from another party since MNM was founded.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan announced that his party will extend support to EVKS Elangovan, the DMK-alliance candidate, for the upcoming Erode East bye-poll. The actor-politician made the announcement on Wednesday, January 25, at a press meet in Chennaiâ€™s Alwarpet, two days after he met with Elangovan. The latter sought Kamalâ€™s support during their meeting on Monday, January 23.

"Makkal Needhi Maiam's administration and executive councils unanimously decided to extend its unconditional support to â€˜my friendâ€™ and grandnephew of Periyar (EV Ramasamy) EVKS Elangovan, who is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance's candidate from Indian National Congress party," Kamal said during the press meet. "My party and I will do all the necessary help to ensure his victory in the bye-poll," he further added. He also urged the voters in the constituency to cast their vote for Elangovan.

This is the first time Kamal has extended his support to a candidate from another party since he found MNM. When asked about his support for the DMK alliance in the 2024 general elections, he said this decision is temporary and to support the interest of Tamil Nadu. He indicated that the situation may not be the same after 12 months but "when it comes to national importance we have to rub off differences," Kamal said.

Elangovan, who is the former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Union Minister of State, faces an Assembly election after 34 years as his son and Erode East MLA E Thirumahan Everaa passed away on January 4. E Thirumahan, who suffered a major cardiac arrest, was the eldest son of Elangovan. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The Election Commission has announced that the bye-poll to the Erode East Assembly constituency will be held on February 27. Candidates will be able to file their nominations from January 31 onwards. The last date to file nominations is February 7, and they will be scrutinised on February 8. Candidates have time till February 10 to withdraw their nomination. After the voting on February 27, the votes will be counted on March 2.