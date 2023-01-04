Tamil Nadu MLA E Thirumahan Everaa passes away, he was 46

The Erode East MLA was the son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan and the great-grandson of EV Ramasamy 'Periyar'.

news Death

E Thirumahan Everaa, Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu, passed away on Wednesday, January 4. The MLA, who was the son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, was 46 years old. He passed away due to a heart attack, the party said. Thirumahan was the great-grandson of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy 'Periyar', and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit. In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added. "All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

“Absolutely shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my 46-year old colleague E. Thirumahan Everaa. He was a MLA in Tamil Nadu representing Erode East and one of the best of his generation. A huge loss for Congress and for politics,” Indian National Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.