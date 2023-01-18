EC announces date for Erode East bye-poll in Tamil Nadu

The bye-election was necessitated after former Erode East MLA from Congress E Thirumahan Everaa died due to a cardiac arrest on January 4.

news Election

The Election Commission has announced that the bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu will be held on February 27, 2023. The bye-poll was necessitated after former Erode East MLA from Congress E Thirumahan Everaa died due to a cardiac arrest on January 4. The MLA, who was also a part of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), was 46 years old when he passed away. Thirumahan was the son of the former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan.

Bye-elections are expected to be conducted within six months of the death or the resignation of the person in power. Candidates will be able to file their nominations for the Erode East bye-poll from January 31 onwards. The last date to file nominations is February 7, and they will be scrutinised on February 8. Candidates have time till February 10 to withdraw their nomination. After the voting on February 27, the votes will be counted on March 2. The date for the results has not been announced yet.

The last Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held in 2021, in which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) defeated the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and regained power after ten years. Notable allies of the DMK include Indian National Congress (INC), Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPI (M) among others.

The Election Commission also announced the election schedules for the northeastern states Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday, January 18. Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes is scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

(With PTI inputs)