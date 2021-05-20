Jr NTR looks intense as Komaram Bheem in new poster from ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus ’RRR’ stars actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.



On popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR’s 38th birthday, the makers of his upcoming period film RRR, revealed a new poster from the movie. The poster features Tarak as Komaram Bheem, a legendary tribal leader. The movie also stars actors Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Jr NTR is seen sporting a fierce and intense look in the poster.

Sharing the poster on Twitter on Thursday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

Jr NTR too shared the poster on his Twitter handle and said that it is one of the toughest roles he has played so far. “He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie,” Tarak’s tweet read.

The actor’s co-stars and members from the film fraternity including Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Ajay Devgn among others conveyed their wishes to Jr NTR on his birthday.

Earlier, Tarak requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in view of the coronavirus crisis in the country. “In these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need.”

Jr NTR recently tested positive for the coronavirus. In a brief Twitter statement, he said that he has tested positive and that he and his family have isolated themselves.

SS Rajamouli’s big- budget project RRR is a fictitious story based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Produced by DVV entertainment, the movie also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. RRR is currently slated for theatrical release on October 13 this year.

