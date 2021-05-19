Jr NTR asks fans to stay home and not celebrate his birthday amid pandemic

The actor who is recovering from the novel coronavirus urged everyone to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocol.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Junior NTR who is recovering from COVID-19, has urged his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday this year, in view of the pandemic. The actor’s birthday is on Thursday. He asked his fans to stay at home and follow the lockdown rules.

“Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules.”

He added, “Our country is at war with Covid 19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need.”

The actor also informed that he has given samples for the second round of test, and is hoping that the report will be negative.

A humble appeal pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Urging everyone to wear a mask and follow the COVID-19 protocols, he said, “Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on COVID-19 is won, we shall celebrate together.”

On May 10, the actor had announced that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus, and has been observing isolation since.

Jr NTR’s upcoming film is RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars actor Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The other supporting cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era, based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known Telugu revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem-- played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film will be released in four languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Jr NTR will also be hosting the new season of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’, the Telugu version of the popular TV series ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, soon.









