Watch: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

The actors will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie ‘RRR’, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

The lead actors of the upcoming Telugu movie RRR, along with film's director SS Rajamouli, came together for a video to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination. In the video that was released on May 6, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli, are seen urging everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and follow physical distancing in order to avoid the spread of the virus amid a second wave. The actors spread the message in several languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

They also asked the people of the country to stand together once again to fight the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. “Wear a mask and get yourself vaccinated, when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19 (sic),” Jr NTR tweeted while sharing the video on Thursday.

Wear a mask and get yourself vaccinated,when available!

Earlier, the RRR team started an initiative on Twitter to pass on authentic information about hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and plasma donors for COVID-19 patients.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is a fictitious tale about the lives of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The movie is gearing up to be released in four languages–Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan will be essaying the roles of the freedom fighters, while Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the period film. RRR also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt.

RRR was initially slated for release on July 30, 2020, but the production had to be halted in view of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Director SS Rajamouli and lead actor Ram Charan contracted COVID-19 last year. Alia Bhatt, who is also one of the lead actors in the venture, tested positive for COVID-19, recently. RRR is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.