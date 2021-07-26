It is pack-up for â€˜Hridayamâ€™ starring Darshana, Kalyani and Pranav Mohanlal

â€˜Hridayamâ€™ is touted to be a musical with 15 tracks by singers including KS Chitra, Sachin Warrier, Unni Menon and even actor Prithviraj.

The filming of Hridayam, an upcoming movie directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, is completed. Vineethä¸€ who acts, sings, writes, produces and directs films in Malayalamä¸€ posted on Facebook about 'packing up' the film. "What a spectacular journey it has been so far!! Hopefully the testing times will pass and weâ€™ll be able to bring the film to you guys soon.. And yes, the dream has always been a theatrical release and we are still holding on to it.. please do keep us in prayers!! #hridayam (sic)," Vineeth posted.

The wrap-up photo has the film's male lead actor, Pranav Mohanlal, with Vineeth and two others, holding the clapboard together. Hridayam has Pranav, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshan Rajendran playing lead roles. An early poster showed the three of them lying down, wearing white clothes, on a lawn.

Vineeth, who started his career making music albums with composer Shaan Rahman, announced a few days ago that Hridayamâ€™s audio tracks will also be released in cassettes and CDs, the old fashioned way. Hridayam is touted to be a musical with 15 tracks, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Among veteran and popular singers like KS Chithra, Sachin Warrier, Unni Menon, Job Kurian and others, actors Prithviraj and Darshana too has rendered songs for the film. The list of audio tracks was released on June 21, World Music Day.

Vineeth began directing films more than 10 years ago with Malarvadi Arts Club, which launched the acting careers of popular actors like Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese. He later directed the romantic comedy Thattathin Marayathu, a family drama called Jacobinte Swargarajyam based on a true story and Thira, a take on sex racketing starring Shobana. Vineeth has acted in a number of films in between, singing in a few and writing lyrics for tracks in his brother Dhyan Sreenivasanâ€™s debut directorial Love Action Drama. He also turned producer for movies like Helen, starring Anna Ben.