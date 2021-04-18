Vineeth Sreenivasanâ€™s â€˜Hridayamâ€™ first-look poster is out

Darshana Rajendran, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the main characters in the film.

Flix Mollywood

A picture of three figures in white lying carefree on a patch of lush grass is the first-look poster of Hridayam (Heart), an upcoming Malayalam film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Pranav Mohanlal is in the middle and two young women â€“ Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan â€“ are on either side of him in the poster.

The poster was shared by director Vineeth Sreenivasan on Saturday evening, tagging the filmâ€™s major cast and crew.

The film is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. One of the first film studios in Kerala, Merryland has not been producing films for more than 40 years, following the death of its founder P Subramaniam. Hridayam will be a comeback film for the studio.

The filmâ€™s co-producer is Noble Babu Thomas, presenting it under his banner Big Bang Entertainments. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the film and Viswajith Odukkathil has done the cinematography. Ranjan Abraham is the editor.

Hridayam was announced towards the end of 2019 and shooting was in progress last March when the lockdown was announced due to COVID-19 and all film work had to be stopped. The shooting resumed in the beginning of 2021.

In an interview, Vineeth said that the story of the film is based on events from his and his friendsâ€™ lives.

Vineeth, who was introduced to Malayalam cinema as a singer, went to Istanbul to record certain pieces of music for the film. Through the years, he has acted in films, directed and produced them, as well as written songs and scripts.

The last film Vineeth directed was Jacobinte Swargarajyam, starring Nivin Pauly, and based on a real-life incident in his friendâ€™s life. Vineeth last acted in Manoharam as the main lead, and made a cameo appearance in Helen, a film which he produced.