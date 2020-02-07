Prithviraj sings for Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial ‘Hridayam’

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are playing the lead roles in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is rendering a song for the film Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. A picture of the star in a recording studio has gone viral.

Hridyam will be the fifth film directed by actor, singer, writer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan. Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are playing the lead roles in the film.

Besides them, actor Darshana Rajendran too has been roped in for a pivotal role. The film will be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam in association with Noble Thomas. There is a buzz going on in tinsel town that Vineeth has approached Nivin Pauly to play a cameo in Hridayam and he may be playing the hero’s mentor.

It was reported already that Vineeth was collaborating with musicians from Istanbul for the film. The music composition is being done by Hesham Abdul Wahab, singer and composer.

Prithviraj has earlier sung for films, Puthiya Mukham being one of the first he sings for. But this is perhaps the first time he sings for a film that he does not act in.

Vineeth Sreenivasan last directed Jacobinte Swargarajyam based on a real life story, with Nivin Pauly playing the lead character. Vineeth has also been busy acting, at least four films coming out last year. He played the male lead in Manoharam as an artist who does not make it big, while playing an important character as an overly zealous school teacher in the coming-of-age film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. Vineeth also played a small role in Helen, a film that he produced last year, with Anna Ben playing the title role. It was a survivor drama directed by debutant Mathukutty Xavier. Apart from these Vineeth also played a role in Love Action Drama, the debut directorial of his younger brother and actor, Dhyan Sreenivasan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)