Darshana Rajendran pens heartfelt note on singing a track for 'Hridayam'

Actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the movie’s tracklist of 15 songs on social media.

Actor Darshana Rajendran, who was recently seen in the Malayalam movie Irul, gave her fans a new reason to rejoice. The actor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Bawra Mann’ from the movie Maayanadhi, shared on Monday that she will be singing a track with Hesham Abdul Wahab for the upcoming film Hridayam. The makers of Hridayam gave a sneak peek of the film’s audio album by unveiling the tracklist on June 21, marking the occasion of World Music Day.

In her Instagram post, Darshana expressed her excitement about the music track in Hridayam. “I can't believe my name is here with all of these fabulous musicians that I'm so much in awe of. It was one of my favourite experiences of being part of this film, getting to record with Vineethettan and Hesham,” the post read.

She extended her gratitude to the makers and the team. “Thank you for taking a chance with me. Thank you for making me enjoy something I was so nervous about. Thank you for your patience. And thank you for this beautiful album,” Darshana wrote.

In the post, she also expressed how she has been wanting to sing professionally since she was a child and talked about her love for music. “Long before acting or theatre happened to me, it was always music. I sang as a child and in college and was part of a cappella groups and choirs on the side while I started working. Long before I realised I wanted to act, I thought of music as my only connection to the arts and secretly garnered this tiny hope of being able to sing professionally someday. I'm certain that the little girl who dreamed that then impossible dream is very happy today,” Darshana stated.

She also added that she cannot wait for everyone to listen to the songs in the film. Actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj too shared Hridayam’s tracklist which includes 15 songs. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial stars actors Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, and has Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music composer.

