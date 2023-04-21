IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

The BTech student was a native of Madhya Pradesh, and was staying at the Cauvery hostel of the institute.

A 20-year-old BTech student was found dead inside his hostel room in the Madras campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, on Friday, April 21. Kedhar Suresh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was staying at the Cauvery hostel of the institute. Upon finding his door locked from the inside and him not responding, his hostel mates alerted the warden who called the police.

Kotturpuram police has registered a case, and a probe is underway. His body has been sent for an autopsy. Police says that it's a suspected case of suicide.

IIT Madras has issued a statement expressing condolence over the death. “We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of an undergraduate student from the Chemical Engineering Department in the afternoon of 21 April 2023 in his hostel room. The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed. The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolence and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone to respect the privacy of the student's family at this difficult juncture. IIT Madras is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. We will continue to keep strengthening these measures. May the departed soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

This is the fourth case of suicide reported from IIT Madras since February this year. On February 13, Steven from Maharashtra, a second-year research scholar in the Electrical Engineering department was found dead. On March 14, Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai (23) from Andhra Pradesh, a third-year Electrical Engineering student died by suicide in his hostel room. On March 31, Sachin Kumar Jain (31) from West Bengal was found dead in his house at Velachery. He had also reportedly posted a WhatsApp status saying, “I am sorry, not good enough”.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.