IIT-Madras PhD scholar found dead in room, third suicide in three months

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar Jain from West Bengal.

Sachin Kumar Jain from West Bengal, a 31-year-old PhD scholar of the IIT-Madras was found dead in his house, on Friday, March 31. Sachin Kumar, a research scholar with the institute’s Mechanical Engineering Department, was staying with two others - Devkush and Devaraj - in Brahmin street of Velachery for the past three months. According to reports, the three of them had left to the institute on Friday morning, but Sachin had returned home early.

He had also reportedly posted a WhatsApp status saying, “I am sorry, not good enough”. Some of those who saw the status had tried checking in on him in his classroom, but as he was not present there, a few of them rushed to his house. Devkush broke open the door to find him dead. His body has been sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Velachery police have registered a case, and a probe is underway. A Hindutan Times report said that a suicide note was recovered from his house, but has been kept confidential.

IIT Madras has issued a statement expressing condolence over the death. “We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record, it is a big loss to the research community. The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone to respect the privacy of the student's family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

ChintaBAR, a collective of students in IIT-Madras, has also released a statement saying, “It is with deep sorrow and anguish we came to know about the sudden demise of one of our fellow students and friends Sachin Kumar Jain by suicide this afternoon. In this moment of grief, ChintaBAR extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We are deeply alarmed by the frequency of student suicides and attempted suicides that have been and are happening on campus, especially in the current academic year. We feel that there is a mental health emergency on campus and request the administration to take proactive measures to improve the mental health environment on campus.”

This is the third case of suicide reported from IIT Madras since February this year. On February 13, Steven from Maharashtra, a second-year research scholar in the Electrical Engineering department was found dead. On March 14, Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai (23) from Andhra Pradesh, a third-year Electrical Engineering student died by suicide in his hostel room.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.