IIT-M student dies by suicide, students demand better mental health support system

The deceased student, identified as Steven who hailed from Maharashtra, was a second year research scholar in Electrical Engineering.

news Suicide

A student in IIT Madras died by suicide on Monday, February 13. The deceased student, identified as Steven who hailed from Maharashtra, was a second year research scholar in the Department of Electrical Engineering. The student was found dead in the Sindhu Hostel inside the campus, according to the hostel authorities who informed the Kotturpuram police. It is reported that the police have spoken to hostel authorities, Steven’s classmates, the institute’s administration, and faculty members to ascertain the reason behind his death. His body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Another student also attempted suicide in the hostel on the same day, but was saved by friends. The student, who hails from Karnataka, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital and is recovering. In light of the events, nearly 50 police officers have been deployed on the campus to prevent untoward incidents.

Following the death, protests were held in the IIT campus on Monday. A student who spoke to TNM on the condition of anonymity said that they held protests from midnight till 7.00 am on Tuesday. A major issue raised by the students was that the student secretaries were not informed of the death. The student further said, “Our primary demand was that the Director meet with us so that we can present our demands directly. We want mental health systems to be strengthened in the institute. Teachers must also be sensitised towards mental health concerns, so that they are better equipped to handle students’ concerns.” The existing mental health support system needs to be made more robust, the student said.

Director of IIT Madras Kamakoti Veezhinathan addressed the protest on February 14 and said that a mental health counsellor will be on campus at a designated time and also be available on call. He said, “We will ensure that the warden will visit the hostel at least once every day and be available for queries during a designated time.”

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.