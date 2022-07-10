Hyderabad police issues advisory to public amid heavy rain warning

Traffic and Law and Order officers have been deployed as heavy rains are expected from July 10 to 12, the Hyderabad police said.

In view of the incessant rains that have been lashing Telangana, Hyderabad police issued a public advisory on Sunday, July 10, advising people to avoid non-essential travel. The advisory was given considering the red warning regarding heavy rains sounded by IMD for the night of Sunday, July 10, July 11, and the morning of July 12, Hyderabad police said. â€œIn view of the expected heavy rainfalls, the public may please avoid non essential travel and kindly watch the weather and rain forecasts before venturing out. All precautions maybe taken in and around your homes too (sic)," the advisory said.

The Hyderabad police have deployed Traffic and Law and Order (L&O) officers for night duties, having equipped them with raincoats, shoes, and other disaster management equipment like ropes, pumps etc, the advisory added. It also said that the police are working in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on alert.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC has also asked the public to plan their commute accordingly in view of the rains. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are attending to emergency calls and citizensâ€™ grievances on 040-29555500.

In the wake of incessant rains predicted for the state, the Telangana government has declared rain holidays for all educational institutions for three days, from July 11 to 13. On Saturday, July 9, waterlogging was reported in many low-lying areas, as well as inundation of roads at some places in different districts. Streams and rivulets were in spate at several places.

In its weather warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla districts from 10 am on Sunday, July 10 to 8.30 am on Monday, July 11. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal districts from 8.30 am on July 11 to 8.30 am on July 12, the weather bulletin issued on Sunday said. It further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on July 10 and 11.

Possibility of heavy rains post noon and evening in the city. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams attending to emergency calls and citizen grievances. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/tVmBPJDx9G â€” Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 10, 2022

