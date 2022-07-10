Hyderabad cop allegedly rapes woman, kidnaps her and husband at gunpoint

The police have formed special teams to arrest Nageshwar Rao, Circle Inspector or SHO of Maredpally police station, who has also been placed under suspension.

A case has been registered against a police officer in Secunderabad for allegedly kidnapping, raping and threatening the wife of an employee at his farmhouse. The woman had said in her complaint that Nageshwar Rao, Circle Inspector or SHO of Maredpally police station, barged into her home, raped her, attacked her husband and threatened them with a revolver, and then kidnapped them on the intervening night of July 7 and 8. The inspector, who has been booked under various sections, including rape and attempt to murder, has been absconding since the case was filed against him. The police have formed special teams to arrest Nageshwar Rao, who has also been placed under suspension.

The police said in a press release that Inspector Nageshwar Rao had arrested an accused man in 2018 and then later, hired him at his farmhouse as a monthly-paid employee. The incident came to light after the manâ€™s wife filed a complaint at the Vanasthalipuram police station on July 8, saying that while her husband was working at Inspector Nageshwar Raoâ€™s farmhouse, she was forcibly brought to the inspectorâ€™s agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband.

Later on, when the woman told this to her husband, her husband called the inspector and asked him not to disturb his family, failing which, he will inform the inspectorâ€™s wife about his behaviour. At the time, the womanâ€™s complaint says, the inspector apologised.

Later on, the womanâ€™s complaint adds that one Inspector, one sub-inspector and some constables came to their home and took her husband to the task force office. She alleged in her complaint that the police beat her husband and threatened to file a false case against him. The woman alleged that the police placed ganja packets in her husbandâ€™s hands and took pictures and videos, and threatened the couple that he will be implicated in a false case, if he tries to inform the inspectorâ€™s family members about his misbehaviour.

On July 7, at 9.30 pm, Inspector Nageshwar Rao trespassed into her home in Vanasthalipuram, beat her up and raped her, the woman has said in her complaint. Her husband reached home, kicked the door open, and began to beat the inspector with a stick. The woman has said in her complaint that Inspector Nageshwar then threatened the couple with a revolver and hit her husband on the head with the revolver.

The woman also alleged that the inspector threatened to file a false case against the couple for running a â€˜brothelâ€™ if they did not leave Hyderabad. The couple was bundled up in his vehicle and they began to travel towards Ibrahimpatnam. On the way, in the early hours of July 8, the car met with an accident, which is when the couple managed to escape.

Based on the womanâ€™s complaint, a case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping and sections under the Arms Act has been registered against the police officer at Vanasthalipuram police station under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.