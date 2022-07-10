Flash flood alert in parts of Telangana as heavy rains predicted

On July 9, many parts of the state witnessed heavy rains, with parts of Bhainsa town in Nirmal districts experiencing flooding.

news Floods

With heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that there is a flash flood risk in the state from the morning of Sunday, July 10, till the evening of July 11. The flash flood risk alert will be in place till 5.30 pm on Monday. There is a moderate to high risk in a few watershed areas in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts in the next 24 hours, said the IMD bulleting issued on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, July 10, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, the bulletin said. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

On Monday, July 11, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial and Nirmal districts. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On both Sunday and Monday, Hyderabad is expected to have a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Occasional heavy intense spells are likely to occur in the city on Sunday, and intense spells are likely on Monday.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana including Hyderabad on Saturday, July 9. Bhainsa town in Nirmal district was worst affected by flooding in many parts after water was released from the Gaddenna Vagu project. Several villages near Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district were cut off due to heavily flowing streams. Roads were blocked in Rajanna Sircilla and other parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts as well. The New Indian Express reported that two cattle keepers in Nizamabad â€” Mekala Nadi Sailu and Darangula Reddy â€” were washed away by a current while crossing a stream near Lingi Thanda village.

With heavy rains lashing Telangana over the last three days, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district Collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see to it that no untoward incident takes place. He directed the Collectors to step up vigil by setting up a control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments were told to ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.

The Chief Secretary said that heavy rains were reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu. As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see to it that sandbags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place, he said. People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired, he added.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area persists over south interior Odisha and the neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. With rains expected under its influence in Andhra Pradesh as well, the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is also on alert owing to the possibility of flooding. People have been asked to inform the control room in case of heavy rains or flooding. The 24-hour state control room numbers can be reached at 1070, 18004250101, and 08632377118.