Telangana declares rain holidays for all educational institutions for 3 days

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts on July 11, according to the IMD.

In view of heavy rains in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared holidays for all educational institutions for three days from July 11 to 13. A high-level review meeting has begun at Pragathi Bhavan led by CM KCR on the status of rains, measures taken so far and measures to be taken, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on the afternoon of Sunday, July 10. Several ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary and other high-level officials were present at the meeting.

In the wake of incessant rains in the state, waterlogging in many low-lying areas and inundation of roads at some places in different districts were reported, while streams and rivulets were in spate at several places. In its weather warnings, the Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla districts from 10 am on Sunday, July 19 to 8.30 am on Monday, July 11.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts from 8.30 am on July 11 to 8.30 am on July 12, the weather bulletin issued on Sunday said. It further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on July 10 and 11.

With heavy rains lashing Telangana over the last three days, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district Collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see to it that no untoward incident takes place. As per the directions of CM KCR, the Chief Secretary held a video conference today with the Collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the State, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary said that as the state is witnessing heavy rains over the last three days, the Collectors should be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property. He directed the Collectors to step up vigil by setting up a control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains, he said.

The Chief Secretary said that heavy rains were reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu. As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see to it that sandbags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place, he said. People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired, he added.

With PTI inputs

