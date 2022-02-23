Expert Bovada Review (2022) - Is It Legal & Safe?

Launched over ten years ago, Bovada sportsbook is widely recognized as one of the US premier sports betting sites:

Here, you can bet on 29 different sports and take your pick from more props than we’ve seen at any other site.

Line selection is, indeed, tough to beat, with Bovada often seen as a Mecca for anyone who wants to be more - shall we say - creative with their sports bets.

You can also play casino games over in the Bovada casino section, while the 50% sportsbook welcome bonus is quickly followed by a reload bonus that helps to extend your bankroll as long as possible.

Sounds good so far?

In our Bovada review, we’ll take a look at its betting markets, bonuses, user interface, and reputation, and we’ll also compare it against 3 top rival sites.

Quick Preview of Bovada Sportsbook

Bovada was launched back in 2011. It secured its license under the jurisdiction of Curacao, and it’s owned and operated by Harp Media BV, which itself has a reputation in the iGaming world for reliable, innovative, and customer-centric products.

Speaking of customer-centricity, this is largely what’s at the heart of everything Bovada does:

It’s a dedicated sportsbook website and app that covers pretty much every sport you can think of, from all the major American ones to a wealth of niche sports - curling, anyone?

Market coverage is comprehensive, too, while payment options include four cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and 2 others) and a variety of “regular” banking methods, including MatchPay and MasterCard.

The welcome bonus , meanwhile, is a 50% up to $1,000 offer, although you can grab a 50% up to $500 Bitcoin welcome bonus if you prefer faster withdrawals.

We’ll be taking a closer look at Bovada’s bonuses and its betting options throughout this review, as well as other benchmarks we used to help us determine the quality of Bovada, including who it might appeal to and who it might not appeal to.

Bovada’s Features and Benefits

In this section, we’ll be going deep into Bovada’s sports betting markets, its bonuses and promos, user interface, and reputation to give you a clearer picture of its strengths and weaknesses.

In other words, we’ll be assessing the things that matter to you.

Sports Betting: 4/5

If you’re a sports bettor looking to make a buck off player props, one thing’s for sure - Bovada sportsbook is at least worth a closer look.

With 29 sports to bet on, there’s no doubt that Bovada caters to most sports betting fans. Whether you prefer to place futures bets or team or player props on American sports, or whether you’re the kind of sports bettor who looks for value the bookies may have missed on minor sports like volleyball, Bovada has you covered.

Props betting is an area where Bovada excels, with most major sports games offering around 80+ different prop bets. That’s a huge selection and the only concern you’ll have is choosing which props bets to place.

That said, while Bovada excels with props bets and offers a large number of bet types and markets on all the major sports, including totals and handicaps, there are rivals who offer even more. It’s also worth mentioning that Bovada is notoriously late in the day when it comes to releasing its lines.

Horse racing fans will be pleased to learn that Bovada has a separate racebook, which covers over 20 race tracks worldwide. For a US online gambling site , that’s pretty good, and Bovada is often releasing free bets for horse racing events. Not just that, but when it comes to horse racing, the site is known for getting its odds out early.

Live betting is available, and the markets and odds update super fast. However, it’s a tad frustrating that even after all these years Bovada still hasn’t added live streaming. Because the site has been up and running since 2011, we actually don’t expect this situation to change anytime soon, and for this reason, we have to shave a point off.

Betting limits are high, however, but Bovada does have a tendency to restrict winners who win big consistently (this is simply for liquidation purposes and most online betting sites and online sportsbooks will do this).

Bovada Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Sports betting online is hardly worth it if you’re not taking advantage of some awesome bonuses.

Fortunately, Bovada has consistently delivered the goods on this front since its launch.

New players technically have 4 different welcome bonuses to choose from: A 50% up to $1,000 fiat currency sportsbook welcome offers, a 50% up to $500 Bitcoin sportsbook welcome offer, as well as a 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome bonus and a poker welcome bonus.

Because of its generous BTC promos, Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin casinos .

You can’t grab more than one welcome bonuses, however, so we advise you to choose carefully and to make sure you read the terms and conditions for the minimum odds requirements.

All in all, they’re all comparatively solid welcome bonuses, although a number of top-rated sportsbooks offer 100% match deposit bonuses. For this - and this alone - we have to knock a point off.

However, it’s really with the subsequent bonuses and promos for new players that Bovada is known for.

For instance, straight after you’ve used up the first deposit bonus, you can grab reload bonuses. These are available at the time of writing but we have to point out that occasionally Bovada holds back on these types of bets and they're not always available.

Existing players can also refer a friend, and if your friend signs up using your link, you’re each entitled to a 200% up to $100 sportsbook bonus. The beauty of this one is that you can refer as many casino buddies as you want.

There’s a Bovada rewards program, too. It’s pretty standard fare in that you earn points each time you place a bet, and different bet types are worth different amounts. Straight bets, for example, are worth 3 points, while parlays will net you 25 points.

User Interface: 4/5

Bovada is a straight-up sportsbook that doesn’t attempt to be anything else. To that end, there’s really nothing flashy or fancy about it - it is what it is, and most sports bettors will prefer that Bovada has gone for the classic sportsbook layout without trying to reinvent the wheel.

They’ve gone for the classic white background which, while it will seem plain to some, will make sense to others.

It’s functional, the sports each have their own (large) button, and there are useful “quick links” to the left-hand side of the screen that list the day's most popular sporting events.

It’s also worth mentioning that, while Bovada doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it has introduced a few new looks over the years. Their owners will always upgrade when the time is right, which means anyone who signs up today will benefit from the latest platform that uses advanced gambling site tech.

Not just that, but Bovada used to be bogged down by poor navigation. Today, that’s no longer the case, and it’s easy enough to get from one part of the site to another without any hassle.

Reputation: 5/5

As mentioned earlier, Bovada has been around for over ten years now as an online sportsbook. Its owners, Harp Media BV, aren’t to be confused with Harp Media, and are known for their reliable, safe, and consistently popular iGaming services.

Over the years, Bovada has grown its reputation as one of the go-to sports sites for sports fans and recreational bettors who want to place fun parlays at the weekend, as well as those who are a bit more serious about winning consistent profits by finding value amidst the wealth of markets and odds.

Payout times have always been fast, customer support is available round-the-clock, and we can’t find any history of the site ever running into trouble with things like data breaches.

What Are Others Saying about Bovada Casino & Sportsbook?

We took a look at a range of customer reviews to get a better idea of what past and present players are saying about Bovada.

The general consensus is that Bovada treats its customers fairly, the customer support is excellent and the odds are competitive. Some have issues with the glitchy user interface, but overall reviews are positive.

3 Alternatives to Bovada

Bovada is a solid online sportsbook that offers more markets and sports than many rival sites. However, if you’re still in the evaluation stage, let’s take a look at 3 possible alternatives.

1. CloudBet - Great Sports Betting Alternative

CloudBet is like Bovada in that it accepts cryptos and lets you bet on sports. But it’s unlike Bovada in that it only accepts cryptos (11 of them, including a number of obscure coins). In fact, it’s one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks .

It’s also got more casino games in total (over 1,400), and boasts a slick, modern, and ultra-clean user interface. One of its unique features is that CloudBet lists the RTP of all its games so that you can see exactly what your chances of winning are at a glance.

Where its sportsbook is concerned, CloudBet keeps up with Bovada in terms of the number of sports available, but Bovada edges it when it comes to player and team props. When you sign-up, though, you’re entitled to a welcome bonus that’s viable 365 days of the year.

2. Red Dog Casino - Top Online Casino Alternative

Red Dog Casino doesn’t actually have a sportsbook, but it’s a top-rated new online casino that’s starting to assert itself in the iGaming scene.

How can it rival Bovada? It really depends on what you’re looking for, but Red Dog excels when it comes to its bonuses. Even as a guest, you’re free to spin the Bonus Wheel, and whatever it lands on - free spins, a deposit bonus, etc. - is yours to claim. All you have to do is create an account and enter the given code!

New players are then entitled to a 225% up to $225 welcome bonus, and there are over 200 slots to play at the time of writing. New games are being added all the time, there’s an excellent mobile app available, and Red Dog Casino is a stylish new casino that’s catching the eye.

3. MyBookie - Most Competitive Odds

MyBookie was launched in 2014, and for many has become one of the best alternatives to Bovada when it comes to sports betting. Customers have always liked the fact that MyBookie has been quick to spot sportsbook weaknesses - such as late lines and too much juice - and improve them.

Today, MyBookie is known for its commitment to competitive odds, outstanding customer service, and an extremely efficient live-betting service. Indeed, if you’re looking for some in-play action, MyBookie, with its sophisticated in-game visualizer, may be worth your time.

There are also a wealth of prop bets here for any game, with MyBookie especially going overboard when it comes to the major American sporting events. High withdrawal fees will rankle some players, however, but this is overall an excellent alternative to Bovada.

Bovada Sportsbook Review: Final Thoughts

Thank you for reading our review of Bovada .

Is betting at Bovada worth your time?

As a top-rated sports betting site, there's little reason to doubt that Bovada sportsbook stands out on a number of fronts - sizable betting options, props bets galore, casino bonuses, 24/7 customer support, and a fully-optimized mobile site are all attributes that are worthy of praise.

There are probably better online casinos that offer more games, but casino players at Bovada will at least enjoy anonymous poker tables, a handful of specialty games, and just under 200 high-quality cash games in total.

In short, if your main jam is sports but you enjoy a few casino games on the side, it's well worth signing up and grabbing the deposit bonus to get started.

Online gaming and playing casino games is meant to be fun, as we emphasize in our Bovada review , so we remind you to gamble responsibly at all times.

