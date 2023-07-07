DIG Vijayakumar suicide: ADGP Arun asks not to politicise his death

ADGP Arun said that Vijayakumar had been receiving treatment for the past few years and was under a lot of stress during the past few days.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arun revealed on Friday, July 7 that DIG Vijayakumar who died by suicide had been receiving treatment for depression for the past few years. Addressing the media outside the Coimbatore Government Hospital, Arun said, “I knew him well. His doctor said that he had been under a lot of stress during the past four days, which is why his family had also come to Coimbatore.”

Urging people to not make Vijayakumar’s death political, Arun exhorted everyone, “He has taken such a decision due to stress. There is no other reason. Do not make this political.”

Though The ADGP first claimed that he knew the deceased well, he also conceded that the police department came to know only now that Vijayakumar was undergoing treatment for mental illnesses.

Speaking about the deceased police officer, ADGP Arun said, “He served his duty with a lot of commitment. He has gotten only appreciation at all the places he has worked in. This is an unfortunate incident and we are all saddened by it.”

The ADGP also shed some light on Vijayakumar’s mental health struggles. He said, “Stress is different from depression. To treat depression, you need the help of doctors. He was undergoing counselling and medical treatment but despite that, this unfortunate incident happened. As far as I have investigated, there were no family issues. His wife and children were very loving to him. There is no work stress as well. Until yesterday, he was talking to all of us.”

Speaking about further police action in Vijayakumar’s death, the ADGP said, “A case has been registered and investigation is underway. So far, we see it as a death due to personal reasons. Other reasons, if any, will be known after the investigation is concluded.”

Vijayakumar was originally from Theni. According to police sources, on the day of his death, he walked from his residence to his camp office and, while entering the building, he demanded the service revolver of his gunman. The latter did obey, but was alarmed. A little later, he rushed inside only to find his boss dead. The incident took place at Vijayakumar’s official residence located in Red fields near Coimbatore race course.

