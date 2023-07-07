‘Efficient police officer’: Condolences pour in for DIG Vijaykumar who died by suicide

Even as condolences pour in, the suicide has become political too. BJP’s K Annamalai questioned the government on 10,000 vacancies in the police force.

Coimbatore Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) Vijayakumar died by suicide on Friday, July 7 morning. Condolences have been pouring in from leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu who have been expressing shock and grief. Chief Minister MK Stalin said that DIG Vijaykumar’s death is a huge loss that the state’s police force is burdened with.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are demanding a probe and have also slammed the state government with questions regarding thousands of vacancies in the police force which they allege are adding additional pressure on IPS officers.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of Coimbatore Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) Vijayakumar’s untimely death…. My deepest condolences to his family and friends from the police force,” MK Stalin wrote.

கோவை சரக காவல்துறை துணைத்தலைவராக திறம்பட பணியாற்றி வந்த திரு.விஜயகுமார் ஐ.பி.எஸ் அவர்கள் அகால மரணம் அடைந்த செய்தியறிந்து துயருற்றேன். மாவட்ட காவல் கண்காணிப்பாளர், சென்னை மாநகர காவல்துறையின் துணை ஆணையர், கோவை சரக காவல்துறை துணைத் தலைவர் ஆகிய பணிகளில் துடிப்புடன் செயல்பட்ட… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) July 7, 2023

Edappadi K Palaniswamy, the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu also offered his condolences and in a statement said, “I urge the government to hand over the investigation into the suicide of Mr. Vijayakumar IPS to the CBI to find out the real reason behind his demise.”

கோவை சரக காவல்துறை டிஐஜி திரு.விஜயக்குமார் IPS அவர்கள் மரணமடைந்த செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனை அடைந்தேன்.



காவல்துறை துணை கண்காணிப்பாளராக தனது பணியை துவங்கி , பின்னர் நேரடியாக இந்திய காவல் பணிக்கு நேரடியாக தேர்வாகி, டிஐஜி அளவிற்கு தன்னைத்தானே வளர்த்துக் கொண்ட பெருமைக்குரிய… pic.twitter.com/P6E7PfePQn — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) July 7, 2023

Pattali Makkal Katchi’s founder S Ramadoss commemorated the late IPS officer and said, “Vijayakumar was an efficient police officer. He was very honest. He loved his job… There are many young people who saw Vijayakumar's excellent work and took him as a role model.” He further added that he is in disbelief over the IPS officer’s death and urged the government to conduct an inquiry into his death.

காவல்துறை துணைத்தலைவர் விஜயகுமார் மறைவுக்கு இரங்கல்!



கோவை சரக காவல்துறை துணைத்தலைவராக பணியாற்றி வந்த விஜயகுமார் இன்று காலை துப்பாக்கியால் சுட்டு தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டது அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், அனுதாபங்களையும் தெரிவித்துக்… — Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) July 7, 2023

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s General Secretary Vaiyapuri Gopalsamy also empathised and said, “It is impossible to imagine the stress Vijayakumar was under as he rose to a higher ranks in the police force.”

The state’s BJP president K Annamalai also asked for an investigation into Vijaykumar’s death. He further questioned the CM regarding vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police force. “What steps have been taken to fill more than 10,000 vacancies @CMOTamilnadu in the Tamil Nadu Police to reduce the workload of the police,” he questioned on twitter.

The 45-year-old IPS officer was appointed as the DIG of Coimbatore on January 6, 2022, prior to which he has served as the Superintendent of Police in several districts including Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.

His body has been shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital where post-mortem is underway. The investigation is underway.