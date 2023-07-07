Coimbatore range DIG Vijayakumar dies by suicide at his residence

As per reports, Vijayakumar’s body has been sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

news Death

Coimbatore Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) Vijayakumar took his own life on Friday, July 7. The 45-year-old IPS officer hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Theni and was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range. According to police sources, he walked from his residence to his camp office and while entering the building, he asked the gunman to hand over his service revolver. The gunman who was worried over this, later rushed inside to see Vijayakumar lying dead, according to initial reports. The incident took place at his official residence located in Red fields near Coimbatore race course.

As per reports, the IPS officer returned home from his morning walk around 6.45 am and asked his personal security officer to hand over his pistol. He reportedly shot himself around 6.50 am.

According to top police sources, the office was under depression and was under medication for lack of sleep. “He was provided with counselling and his family was also brought to Coimbatore a few days ago,” an officer told TNM.

Vijayakumar’s body has been sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police are also investigating whether the reason for his suicide was work load or family problems.

Vijayakumar belonged to the 2009 batch of IPS graduates and had served as the Superintendent in Nagapattinam, Cuddlore, Tiruvarur and Kanchipuram. His last posting was in Chennai where he served as the Deputy Commissioner of Anna Nagar.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.