Dhanush crosses 1 crore follower mark on Twitter

Dhanush is reportedly the first Kollywood actor to cross the 10 million follower mark on Twitter.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush’s fans celebrated after it was announced that the popular actor has gained 10 million followers on Twitter. He is reportedly the first Kollywood actor to cross the 10 million follower mark. In the Tamil film industry, Kamal Haasan and Suriya have a following of 6.8 million each on Twitter, Superstar Rajinikanth has over 5.9 million followers while Vijay has 3.2 million followers. Film trackers and users congratulated Dhanush on reaching the milestone. Many tweets touched upon about the actor’s performances as well as commercial success.

Dhanush was last seen in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram, which premiered on streaming platform Netflix on June 18. The gangster drama also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in lead roles. The movie marked the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik.

Dhanush’s performance in the recently released movie Karnan garnered acclaim from all quarters. Helmed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Karnan stars Rajisha Vijayan opposite Dhanush. The movie marked Rajisha’s Kollywood debut and also the first-time collaboration between director Mari and Dhanush. Based on the themes of caste-based discrimination, police brutality, abuse of power and privilege, Karnan tracks the struggles of the oppressed.

Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush have also signed a new project. Dhanush announced that the new movie will go on the floors next year. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year,” the tweet read.

Dhanush has a number of releases in the pipeline. He recently signed a new project with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula. The actor has also wrapped up shooting for the Hollywood movie The Gray Man with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, as well as for director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming Hindi movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Naane Varuven, with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, will g o on the floors next month.

