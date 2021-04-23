After ‘Karnan’, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj team up for new film

‘Karnan’, which hit the big screens on April 9, marked the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj.

Flix Kollywood

After garnering praise from all quarters for Tamil movie Karnan, actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj are gearing up to team up once again for another project. Popular Kollywood actor Dhanush took to Twitter on Friday to announce that the new untitled project is currently in the pre-production phase. He also added that the movie will start rolling next year. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year,” Dhanush’s tweet read.

Many fans have been tweeting using the hashtags Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj to hail the news and are also eager to receive further updates about the film.

Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on,

Shoot will commence next year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 23, 2021

Inspired by true incidents, the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan hit the big screens on April 9. The venture marked the first-time collaboration between Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush. The film also marked the Kollywood debut of actor Rajisha Vijayan, who started her career with Malayalam film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, alongside Biju Menon, Asha Sharath and Asif Ali.

Apart from having a successful run at the box office, Karnan also opened to positive critical reception. Exploring the themes of caste-based discrimination, privilege, police brutality and power, the plot turns the spotlight on the struggles of the oppressed and their fight for dignity.

Read: 'Karnan' review: Dhanush leads a hard-hitting film on caste

Actors Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Pauli, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli are also seen in other prominent roles in the movie. Popular musician Santhosh Narayanan was roped in to take care of the music for the film. Karnan is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Meanwhile, Dhanush who bagged the 2019 National Film Award for Best Actor, is on a signing spree. He awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandiram. He recently wrapped up shooting for Anand L Rai’s upcoming Hindi film Atrangi Re, wherein he will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He is currently shooting for the Hollywood thriller The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are his co-stars in the venture. He has also teamed up with his brother filmmaker Selvaraghavan for the upcoming Tamil movie Naane Varuven.

Watch the teaser of ‘Karnan’