After garnering praise from all quarters for Tamil movie Karnan, actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj are gearing up to team up once again for another project. Popular Kollywood actor Dhanush took to Twitter on Friday to announce that the new untitled project is currently in the pre-production phase. He also added that the movie will start rolling next year. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year,” Dhanush’s tweet read.
Many fans have been tweeting using the hashtags Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj to hail the news and are also eager to receive further updates about the film.
Inspired by true incidents, the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan hit the big screens on April 9. The venture marked the first-time collaboration between Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush. The film also marked the Kollywood debut of actor Rajisha Vijayan, who started her career with Malayalam film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,
Apart from having a successful run at the box office, Karnan also opened to positive critical reception. Exploring the themes of caste-based discrimination, privilege, police brutality and power, the plot turns the spotlight on the struggles of the oppressed and their fight for dignity.
Actors Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Pauli, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli are also seen in other prominent roles in the movie. Popular musician Santhosh Narayanan was roped in to take care of the music for the film. Karnan is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.
Meanwhile, Dhanush who bagged the 2019 National Film Award for Best Actor, is on a signing spree. He awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandiram.