In Pics: Dhanush begins shooting for 'The Gray Man' in California

Helmed by the Russo brothers, â€˜The Gray Manâ€™ stars actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Dhanush in important roles.

Flix Cinema

Following the success of the recently-released Tamil movie Karnan, Kollywood actor Dhanush is now busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man. While fans are eagerly waiting to receive further updates about the movie, images from the sets have gone viral on social media. Dhanush has reportedly begun shooting for the film at Burbank California, alongside Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the Gray Man stars actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Hapwick and Dhanush among others in prominent roles. The Russo brothers are best known for directing four Marvel films â€” Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Gray Man marks the fifth-time collaboration between Chris Evans and the Russo brothers. Anthony and Joe Russo are also bankrolling the film under the banner of AGBO, along with other producers. The film is said to be one of Netflixâ€™s most expensive projects, and will be streamed as well as distributed by the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will also be seen in a number of upcoming Indian movies. He recently wrapped up shooting for the Hindi movie Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Award-winning musician AR Rahman, Aanand L Rai, lyricist Irshad Kamil and Dhanush have teamed up for the second time for Atrangi Re, following the 2013 Bollywood movie Raanjhanaa. Atrangi Re is currently slated for theatrical release on August 6.

Dhanush awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil movie Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi opposite Dhanush. It also stars actors James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Jagame Thandhiram is scheduled to release in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on OTT platform Netflix.

Dhanush has also teamed up with Karthik Naren for an untitled project, and is also working with his brother Selvaraghavan for the upcoming Tamil movie Naane Varuven.