Dhanush and Selvaraghavan’s ‘Naane Varuven’ to go on floors in August

Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have teamed up earlier for movies such as ‘Kaadhal Kondein’, ‘Pudhupettai’ and ‘Mayakkam Enna’.

Actor Dhanush’s movie with his brother Selvaraghavan, Naane V aruven, will go on floors in August. Selvaraghavan took to social media to share a poster featuring an image of Dhanush and him from the sets. Touted to be an action- thriller, the shooting for the movie will commence from August 20. “Excited!” he wrote, sharing the photograph from the sets. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have teamed up earlier for movies such as Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupetta i and Mayakkam Enna.

Selvaraghavan is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham. The movie marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut. He will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on real- life incidents that took place in the 1980s. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment, the movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

A poster of Selvaraghavan from the movie featured him sporting a rugged look, with his hands covered in blood. He is also seen smoking while someone’s legs tied and covered in blood is also visible. The eerie poster hints at a crime thriller. The technical crew includes Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography, Nagooran for editing and Ramu Thangaraj for art direction. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.

Selvaraghavan’s last outing, Nenjam Marappathillai, hit the big screens on March 5. Starring actors SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nanditha Swetha in pivotal roles, Nenjam Marappathillai is produced by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, has a number of movies in the pipeline. Following the success of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Dhanush was seen in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. He wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He is also currently working on popular Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming project The Gray Man. He recently signed a new project with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula.