Actor Dhanush's movie with his brother Selvaraghavan
Selvaraghavan is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham. The movie marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut. He will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on real- life incidents that took place in the 1980s. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment, the movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
A poster of Selvaraghavan from the movie featured him sporting a rugged look, with his hands covered in blood. He is also seen smoking while someone’s legs tied and covered in blood is also visible. The eerie poster hints at a crime thriller. The technical crew includes Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography, Nagooran for editing and Ramu Thangaraj for art direction. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.
Excited !@dhanushkraja @theVcreations @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) June 23, 2021
Selvaraghavan's last outing, Nenjam Marappathillai
Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, has a number of movies in the pipeline. Following the success of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Dhanush was seen in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. He wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He is also currently working on popular Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming project The Gray Man. He recently signed a new project with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula.