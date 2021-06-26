Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan's 'D43' to resume shooting in July

Helmed by ‘Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’ fame Karthick Naren, ‘D43’ is touted to be a crime thriller.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s tentatively titled project D43 took to Twitter on Friday, June 25, to announce that the crew will commence the final schedule of the shoot in July. Touted to be a crime thriller, the movie stars actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. D43 is helmed by director Karthick Naren, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Sharing the update with fans on Twitter, Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner bankrolling the project, wrote, “The Final schedule of @dhanushkraja's #D43 shoot resumes from July, 2021.”

The poster shared on Friday featured Dhanush from the sets of the movie. The actor is seen sporting a casual look in a grey T-shirt, with his mask pulled down. He is seen striking a candid pose while smiling. Bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan, the Karthick Naren directorial also stars actors Samuthirakani, Malavika Mohanan, Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran, Krishna Kumar and Jaya Prakash.

Recently, the makers of Naane Varuven, one of actor Dhanush’s upcoming films, announced that the film will go on floors in August. Sharing a photograph from the sets in which he is seen alongside his brother Dhanush, director Selvaraghavan expressed that he is “excited”. Actor Dhanush is on a signing spree. Images from the sets of his upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man went viral towards the end of April this year.

Helmed by the Russo brothers, The Gray Man stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Dhanush in important roles. He will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali khan and Akshay Kumar in director Aanand L Rai’s Bollywood movie Atrangi Re. Prior to Atrangi Re, Himanshu, Aanand, AR Rahman and Dhanush had collaborated on the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, which saw Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead. He recently signed a new project with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula. Scheduled to be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the trilingual project is expected to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in hit Tamil movie Master wherein she shared the screen with actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.