COVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu indefinitely postpones university exams

The Higher Education Minister made the announcement after consultation with the CM MK Stalin, as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state.

news COVID-19

All university examinations have been postponed indefinitely in Tamil Nadu, announced Minister For Higher Education K Ponmudy, during a press interaction on Monday, January 10. The state government had earlier announced that the examinations will be conducted after January 20, 2022. However, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Minister said that the decision has been taken after consultation with the Chief Minister MK Stalin. While written examinations for all universities are postponed indefinitely, practical examinations will be conducted, he said.

Ponmudy also appealed to the students to make use of the study holidays given to prepare for the examinations. “Students should stay at home and learn what was taught to them. Make use of the study leave for studying”, he said. He further added that if information about any colleges conducting written exams comes to light, action will be taken. He also added that a decision about the new dates for the exams will be taken considering the COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government, on January 5, had announced a new set of restrictions, including night curfew and Sunday lockdowns. It was also announced that there will be no classes for LKG and UKG, and only online classes shall be held for classes 1 to 9.

Read: TASMAC liquor sales touch Rs 210 crore ahead of Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu

Also read: Tamil Nadu PSC exam scheduled for Jan 9 postponed to Jan 11

Physical classes will be allowed for classes 10, 11 and 12. However, because of upcoming examinations and to ensure that students get vaccinated, all colleges in the state, except medical and paramedical colleges, will be closed till January 20, the government said.

Read more about the restrictions in place in Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu announces Sunday lockdown, night curfew: Details

Tamil Nadu: Physical classes cancelled except for Classes 10, 11 and 12