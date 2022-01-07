Tamil Nadu PSC exam scheduled for Jan 9 postponed to Jan 11

The TNPSC examination scheduled for January 8 will take place as planned.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examination scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 9, has been postponed, and will now be held on Tuesday, January 11, a press statement issued by TNPSC on Friday, January 7, stated. The examination scheduled on January 8 (Saturday) will take place as planned.

According to the initial schedule, the examination for the post of Architectural Assistant/ Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service will be held on January 8. For the posts included in the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination, the examination which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 9 has been rescheduled. Considering the Sunday lockdown recently imposed by the Tamil Nadu government and to reduce the inconvenience caused by lack of transportation and food facilities, the exam to be held on January 9 has been postponed to January 11, the statement read.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a new set of restrictions in view of the COVID-19 surge in the state, including a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and full lockdown on Sundays, on January 5. The restrictions came into force from Thursday, January 6.

The said order was issued after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and state public health officials, including TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, on Tuesday, January 4.

According to the guidelines, the government has permitted students to appear for competitive examinations and the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 to attend physical classes and examinations.