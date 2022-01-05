Tamil Nadu: Physical classes cancelled except for Classes 10, 11 and 12

The state government also announced other restrictions, including a night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, which will come into effect from January 6.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, January 5, issued a fresh set of guidelines for educational institutions. The state government said that there will be no classes for LKG and UKG, while only online classes will be held for classes 1 to 9. Physical classes will be allowed for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12, because of the upcoming board examinations and to ensure that they get vaccinated.

All colleges, except medical and paramedical colleges, will be closed till January 20. The state government said that the decision was taken to help them to prepare for their upcoming examinations. Further, training and coaching centres will also not be allowed to function, and all book fairs stand postponed as of now.

The state government also announced other restrictions, including night curfews and Sunday lockdowns, which will come into effect from January 6.

Read: Tamil Nadu announces Sunday lockdown, night curfew: Details

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, reported 2,731 cases and the test positivity rate rose from 0.7% on December 30 to 2.6% on Tuesday showing a quantum jump in infected cases. In Chennai alone, new COVID-19 cases increased to 1,489 from 876 cases on Monday. This, according to state health officials, accounts for 55% of the total infected cases of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stalin appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to be vigilant and inoculate themselves at the earliest. He also urged the people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

On Wednesday morning, Tamil Nadu Health Minister had stated, "Already the third wave is on and people must strictly follow the directives given by the Health Department to prevent the infection from spreading in large numbers. There is no reason to worry but one has to be cautious and take necessary precautions following the COVID-19 protocols."

With IANS inputs