Heavy to extremely heavy rains in Chennai for next 24 hrs: Met department

November 9 will likely see thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur in some areas.

Chennai and neighbouring areas are expected to receive thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai announced. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also expected to occur in some areas, he said. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 27ËšC and 24ËšC respectively. November 9 will likely see thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur in some areas.

The director, Dr S Balachandran, also announced that a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, most likely on November 9. The low pressure area is expected to become more marked and move towards Tamil Naduâ€™s northern coast in the following 48 hrs.

Rest of Tamil Nadu

On November 7, Sunday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur districts and Puducherry. Thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur in isolated areas of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in isolated areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts, says a press release from the Met Department.

The statement also said that November 9 will bring thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain to isolated areas in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated areas in Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi and Salem districts.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph and likely to go upto 60 kmph have also been predicted near the northern coast of Tamil Nadu from today, November 7 until November 11. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on these days.

The director also urged the public to cooperate with the government in relief and preventive measures to minimise the effects of flooding.