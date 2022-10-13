Chennai: BSc student pushed in front of train dies, killer absconding

Seven special police teams have been formed to nab the accused Sathish, who fled the crime scene after the incident.

news Crime

Update: Stalker, who pushed Chennai student Sathya in front of train, arrested

Update: Chennai student killed by stalker, her father dies by suicide a few hours later

A young woman was killed in broad daylight in Chennai after she was pushed in front of a moving train at the St Thomas Mount Station on Thursday, October 13. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Sathya, was a second year BCom student studying in a private college. The man who allegedly pushed her has been identified as 23-year-old Sathish, and is reportedly absconding following the crime.

According to police, Sathya was waiting for the train when Sathish approached her and engaged in an argument with her and allegedly pushed her onto the tracks as the electric train was entering the station. Sathyaâ€™s body came under the wheels and she died on the spot, following which Sathish ran away from the station. The Railway Police arrived on the scene of the murder and retrieved Sathyaâ€™s body from the tracks. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Four teams under the Railway Police and three teams led by St Thomas Mount Assistant Commissioner of Law and Order are on the lookout for the accused. The police have also retrieved CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the accused.

This is not the first time that women have been killed in broad daylight in and around local railway stations in Chennai. In September 2021, a 25-year-old-man stabbed a 20-year-old woman to death near the Tambaram Railway Station. The woman, identified as Swetha, was a second year student at Madras Christian College (MCC) while the man Ramachandran was working at a car manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu. The two had known each other for three years, according to the police, and they were having an argument in the railway station and Ramachandran took a knife and punctured a hole in her throat. He also tried to slit his throat but was stopped by onlookers and handed over to the police. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and the Chennai Police is assisting them with the investigations.

Swethaâ€™s murder brought reminders of another chilling murder in 2016, when 24-year-old S Swathi, an employee of Infosys, was hacked to death by 27-year-old P Ramkumar at the Nungambakkam railway station.