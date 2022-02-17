Best Sportsbooks for Betting on the Daytona 500 in 2022

With the 2022 version slingshotting ever closer, the clock is ticking on NASCAR fans who haven't yet found the best sportsbooks for betting on the Daytona 500.

So, allow us to save you some time by breaking down the top Daytona 500 sportsbooks.

Weâ€™ll be selecting the best online sportsbooks by racing variety, bonus size, promotions for existing players, payout speed, and much more.

Letâ€™s take a look.

10 Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the Daytona 500

Sportsbetting.ag : Best overall

Betonline : Great prop bets for the Daytona 500

Intertops (Everygame) : Best welcome package

Mybookie : Best refer a friend offer

Bovada : An excellent all-rounder

Cloudbet : Best crypto sportsbook for the Daytona 500

Monkeyknifefight : Top DFS betting site

BETUS : Unique promotions

Busr.ag : Best for high rollers

XBet : Competitive NASCAR odds

1. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Sportsbook for the Daytona 500 Overall

Pros:

â€¢ 5% crypto boost & 25% sports betting reload bonus

5% crypto boost & 25% sports betting reload bonus â€¢ Fair terms & conditions for the Daytona 500

Fair terms & conditions for the Daytona 500 â€¢ Competitive Daytona 500 odds

Competitive Daytona 500 odds â€¢ Up to $1,000 in bonus funds for new bettors

Up to $1,000 in bonus funds for new bettors â€¢ An impressive list of banking methods, including several cryptocurrencies

Cons:

â€¢ No e-wallet payment options

No e-wallet payment options â€¢ Minimum deposit of $55 for welcome package

Sportsbetting.ag is the number one Daytona 500 sportsbook. Let's take a look at why we love this site and why we know it's the perfect option for betting on this championship race.

Daytona 500 Betting: 5/5

At Sportsbetting.ag, all the rules are fair, and you know what to expect, as long as you read the terms and conditions. Please note that if the Daytona 500 is delayed or postponed, wagers are still valid for 48 hours. Pretty convenient, huh?

This rule benefits you because you can still win a bet if the race proceeds before then. Don't worry about your money if it stalls longer than that or officials cancel it - this online sportsbook will refund your entire stake.

It's key for Daytona 500 fans to note any disqualifications that happen more than 30 minutes after a qualifier match don't affect their wagers. This rule can either be bad or good for you, depending on who you bet on, of course.

Welcome Package: 4/5

This sportsbook offers new players up to $1,000 through a 50% deposit match.

The offer has a 10x wagering requirement, which is similar to other welcome packages on this list and makes for a fairly quick turnaround, should luck be on your side.

Keep in mind that the minimum for the sports first deposit bonus is $55, which is slightly higher than most NASCAR betting sites.

Promotions: 4/5

If you want to bag even more funds for your NASCAR betting, check out Sportsbetting.ag's promotion list. You can use the 25% sports reload bonus to get up to $250 in bonus funds for your Daytona 500 wagering.

If you're a crypto user, you're in luck. This site rewards you with a larger 35% reload bonus and a 5% deposit boost for each additional deposit.

Banking: 5/5

In addition to standard funding methods like Visa and Mastercard, we were impressed with their large cryptocurrency menu including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Solana, and Tether.

Expect payouts, especially on the crypto front, to take 48 hour or less. Do keep in mind, however, that payments are not processed on weekends, so this could add time.

2. Betonline - Great Prop Bets for the Daytona 500

Pros:

â€¢ 20 payment options

20 payment options â€¢ $1,000 sports betting welcome package

$1,000 sports betting welcome package â€¢ Huge list of prop bets for Daytona 500

Huge list of prop bets for Daytona 500 â€¢ Sports betting reload offer and crypto promos

Cons:

â€¢ Deposit minimums as high as $55 on some promotions

This top Daytona 500 sportsbook impressed us with its massive list of banking methods and prop bets, which we'll discuss in further detail below.

Daytona 500 Betting Terms: 4.9/5

This site has transparent auto racing rules, which means you can bet on the Daytona 500 with full confidence.

Overall, Betonline has fair rules that benefit bettors. For example, it fully refunds your stakes if the officials postpone the race longer than 48 hours. You won't lose any funds due to unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather.

Welcome Package: 4.8/5

Their 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus is one of the highest multiples in our list.

The 10x playthrough is about average, though we do like the 30 day expiry date, which is longer than most competitors.

Promotions: 4.8/5

Unfortunately, there are no Daytona 500 specific promotions here, though youâ€™ll find a ton of NFL promos during NASCAR season, in particular during Super Bowl time.

You can also bag funds for your Daytona 500 betting using the 25% sports reload, 35% crypto reload, and 10% crypto boost promos.

Unfortunately, this NASCAR betting site also has a slightly high minimum deposit of $50 for its sports reload bonus. If that's too steep for you, consider funding your account with crypto, as that promotion kicks in with just $20 down.

Banking: 5/5

This site offers 20 different options, ensuring Daytona 500 bettors can bank however they want to from debit and credit cards to 11 different cryptos including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

You wonâ€™t find many online sportsbooks with a greater payment variety than this.

Betonline also claims to process most payouts within an hour, though some sports betting transactions could take up to two days.

3. Intertops (Everygame) - Best Sports Betting Welcome Package

Pros:

â€¢ Low wagering requirements

Low wagering requirements â€¢ Free parlay bets contest

Free parlay bets contest â€¢ 35% commission on players you refer

35% commission on players you refer â€¢ Long list of banking options

Cons:

â€¢ No refunds if officials later disqualify the winner

Intertops is a top Daytona 500 betting site that was recently rebranded to Everygame. The site stands out because its welcome package has incredibly low wagering requirements.

Daytona 500 Betting: 4.9/5

At Intertops, you'll find some standard NASCAR rules. Your wagers are valid for postponements up to a week from the original race date, instead of the typical 48 hours. However, you'll not receive a refund if your chosen driver later wins but is disqualified.

Welcome Package: 5/5

On the surface, this Daytona 500 sportsbook offers a smaller welcome package than some other betting sites. The most you can receive for one deposit is $250, but luckily, youâ€™ve got 100 days to redeem three deposit bonuses for a total of $750.

Plus, the Intertops welcome package has the lowest wagering requirements (4x) you'll find on our list of top Daytona 500 betting sites. You can quickly turn this offer into withdrawable funds while enjoying the thrill of wagering on NASCAR.

Promotions: 4.3/5

This site offers a few promotions that could potentially bag you some extra NASCAR betting funds or even land you some free bets.

Itâ€™s great that players can essentially 35% commission on their referred players for a lifetime, which blows the standard refer a friend programs out of the water.

We also loved their busted parlay draw, which automatically enters users into a weekly prize pool if their parlay loses by just one game.

Banking: 3.8/9

At Intertops you can deposit or withdraw with a long list of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neteller, Paysafe, and more.

While we love the variety here, there are a couple red flags - mainly that the payout process only begins after 48 hours. Not only is there a minimum two day wait, but not processing withdrawals on weekends means the wait could nearly double by the time all is said and done.

4. Mybookie - Best Refer a Friend Offer

Pros:

â€¢ 250% up to $250 friend referral offer

250% up to $250 friend referral offer â€¢ $1,000 new bettor bonus

$1,000 new bettor bonus â€¢ Low wagering requirements

Cons:

â€¢ Limited banking methods

Limited banking methods â€¢ Minimum $100 deposit for sports reload offer

Minimum $100 deposit for sports reload offer â€¢ Appealed and overturned race results don't affect wager outcomes

If you and a close friend are NASCAR fans, we recommend registering at Mybookie before the Daytona 500. Here's why.

Daytona 500 Betting: 4/5

This site has pretty standard rules for this sport, including refunds if officials cancel a race.

However, you won't get paid if your pick wins after appealing NASCAR race results. Additionally, even if the driver doesn't finish the race, your bet still has action.

Welcome Package: 4.9/5

You can kickstart your Mybookie experience with their 100% match up to $1,000 welcome bonus.

The 10x wagering requirement makes unlocking it a breeze. Look elsewhere, though, if you're searching for small deposits, as this promo requires at least $50 to activate.

Promotions: 4.9/5

After you've registered your account, you can use Mybookieâ€™s referral offer and have a friend sign up for some quick cash. You'll receive a 250% bonus of up to $250, a fantastic way to start our Daytona 500 betting experience.

Once youâ€™re up and running you can also use the 25% reload offer to bag another $500. You'll need to fund your account with at least $100 here though, so this isn't the promo for you if you prefer smaller deposits.

Banking: 3.9/5

You may feel a little restricted while banking at Mybookie, as it only offers eight options. That said, it has all the classics like Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The $45 minimum deposit is a bit high for our tastes, and their 48 hour withdrawal window is above industry standard, though we recommend using Bitcoin as it typically takes just a day.

5. Bovada - Best Game Variety

Pros:

â€¢ 12 banking methods

12 banking methods â€¢ One of the best online poker sites

One of the â€¢ Horse racing betting

Horse racing betting â€¢ 5x wagering requirement on welcome package

Cons:

â€¢ Small sports betting welcome bonus

Small sports betting welcome bonus â€¢ Limited promotions

We know most people are looking for a little more than just betting the Daytona 500 - so in adding this online sportsbook to our list, weâ€™re hoping to offer an epic all-around gambling experience with their poker, horse racing, and casino site.

Daytona 500 Betting: 4.9/5

The rules at Bovada are pretty standard for NASCAR betting sites. Bettors should note that wagers aren't void if a driver withdraws. You can still win or lose a wager that they're involved in.

Welcome Package: 4.7/5

You can start betting on the Daytona 500 with an extra $250 when you sign up at Bovada. While it's a small welcome package, it's a nice way to top up your account before the big NASCAR race. The rollover is 5x.

Thereâ€™s also an up to $3,000 welcome bonus for casino players and a 100% up to $500 poker welcome bonus, making this a rare bonus hat trick.

Promotions: 3.7/5

Bovada doesn't have any Daytona 500 bonus offers, and in fact, they donâ€™t have any sports specific reload offers - weâ€™d really love them to add something more here.

Although, if you have a friend or family member that loves NASCAR as much as you, the 200% referral deal is an excellent opportunity.

Banking: 4/5

You wonâ€™t find a ton of variety here, though most players are well taken care of with Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Zelle, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

One thing to keep in mind here, though, is that you canâ€™t withdraw back to cards, so unless youâ€™re going the crypto route youâ€™ll have to cash out via check - which is fine if youâ€™re cashing out once every 90 days, but for anything more than that youâ€™ll be charged $100.

6. Cloudbet - Best Daytona 500 Odds for Crypto Players

Pros:

â€¢ Up to 100% reload bonus every Thursday

Up to 100% reload bonus every Thursday â€¢ One of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks

One of the â€¢ Twelve cryptocurrencies available for deposits and withdrawals

Twelve cryptocurrencies available for deposits and withdrawals â€¢ Void bets due to postponement count as won at 1.0 odds

Cons:

â€¢ No sportsbook specific welcome package is available

No sportsbook specific welcome package is available â€¢ No fiat currency

7. Monkeyknifefight - Best Daily Fantasy Sports

Pros:

â€¢ Top NASCAR daily fantasy sports site

â€¢ $5 free game and 100% instant deposit match up for new bettors

â€¢ $10 worth MKF Dollars for friend referrals

Cons:

â€¢ Only accepts debit/credit card payments

Only accepts debit/credit card payments â€¢ Maximum payout of $100 with instant deposit bonus

8. BETUS - Generous Bonuses

Pros:

â€¢ Up to $2,500 bonus when opening a new account

Up to $2,500 bonus when opening a new account â€¢ Combined sports and casino bonuses, including reloads

Combined sports and casino bonuses, including reloads â€¢ Wagering requirements as low as 3x

Cons:

â€¢ No specific Daytona 500 promotions

No specific Daytona 500 promotions â€¢ Reload wagering requirements increase with larger deposits

9. Busr.ag - Best Online Sportsbook for High Rollers

Pros:

â€¢ $500 sports deposit match and 250% referral bonus

$500 sports deposit match and 250% referral bonus â€¢ $1,000 maximum in bonus funds with welcome package

$1,000 maximum in bonus funds with welcome package â€¢ Low wagering requirements of 10x

Low wagering requirements of 10x â€¢ No deposit limits

Cons:

â€¢ Wagers still count even if a driver doesn't finish the Daytona 500

Wagers still count even if a driver doesn't finish the Daytona 500 â€¢ $100 deposit minimum on welcome package

10. Xbet - Competitive NASCAR Odds

Pros:

â€¢ $500 first deposit bonus

$500 first deposit bonus â€¢ Up to $250 with sports betting reload offer

Up to $250 with sports betting reload offer â€¢ Low wagering requirements ranging from 5x to 7x

Cons:

â€¢ Minimum deposit of $100 for reload bonus

Minimum deposit of $100 for reload bonus â€¢ Doesn't consider Daytona 500 results overturned on appeal

How We Ranked the Best Daytona 500 Betting Sites

Auto Racing Rules & Daytona 500 Betting:

You should always consider the auto racing rules and NASCAR events rules before signing up with a sportsbook to bet on the Daytona 500. For the most part, top NASCAR betting sites have similar regulations, but you should still be aware of the specifics.

This way, you know what to expect when the Daytona 500 rolls around.

Sportsbook Welcome Package:

New bettor bonuses are a fantastic way for you to build up your bankroll in preparation for the Daytona 500. That's why we've picked NASCAR betting sites that offer lucrative deals to draw in customers, not only in number but with reasonable wagering requirements and rewarding bonus codes as well.

Sportsbook Promotions:

Boost your funds even more with the sports promotions at our top Daytona 500 betting sites. We want you to get as much enjoyment out of this championship race as possible. To do that, you need a big account wallet that's itching to start placing wagers.

Thus, we looked for lucrative reloads, cash back schemes, and sports-specific bonuses with quick turnarounds.

Banking:

The top 10 sportsbooks for betting on the Daytona 500 have various banking methods to satisfy every bettor - as should all the best gambling sites and online casinos. Whether you're looking for credit/debit cards, cryptos, or something else, you'll find it on these online betting sites.

Furthermore, weâ€™re making sure payouts are processed in a flash should you be lucky enough to bag a win on race day.

Daytona 500 Sportsbooks & NASCAR Betting Guide - FAQ

How Do You Read Daytona 500 Betting Odds?

In NASCAR, you mainly bet on what driver will win.

Unlike in typical sports, the favorite usually has a plus sign next to the betting odds instead of a negative sign because auto sports have many unpredictable factors: mechanical failures, accidents, etc.

Let's say the favorite driver has odds of +220. You'd win $220 on a winning wager of $100. On the other hand, if they had -220, you'd need to bet $220 to make a $100 profit.

What Types of Bets Can I Place on the Daytona 500?

The three main bets offered by sportsbooks on NASCAR races like the Daytona 500 are:

â€¢ Futures: These wagers predict which driver will win the race. For example, if you bet on Kyle Larson, you receive a payout if he crosses the finish line first. You make these predictions before the event begins.

These wagers predict which driver will win the race. For example, if you bet on Kyle Larson, you receive a payout if he crosses the finish line first. You make these predictions before the event begins. â€¢ Driver matchups: These head-to-head bets ask you to pick between two drivers. You're betting on which one you think will finish the race first. For example, they'll look something like this: Todd Gilliland (-100) vs. Christopher Bell (+130).

These head-to-head bets ask you to pick between two drivers. You're betting on which one you think will finish the race first. For example, they'll look something like this: Todd Gilliland (-100) vs. Christopher Bell (+130). â€¢ Group matchups: These wagers are similar to driver matchups, but instead, you're predicting who'll finish first out of a larger group.

What Does â€˜Bet the Fieldâ€™ Mean in NASCAR Betting?

The "field" in NASCAR consists of drivers that oddsmakers consider a longshot and thus haven't been included in any other individual betting odds. You can place a field bet if you believe one of them will win the race.

Some bettors prefer betting the field because you win the wager if any of several drivers win. However, you should remember that oddsmakers consider them longshots for a reason, so these wagers carry some added risk.

Is Daytona 500 Live Betting Popular?

Placing live bets on the Daytona 500 race is very popular among NASCAR fans. Bettors love it because they can place wagers as the event happens, which is much more thrilling.

Aside from being at the Daytona International Speedway yourself, nothing can beat the excitement of NASCAR betting on your favorite driver while you watch from home.

If you want to get in on this action, make sure the sportsbook you register with offers live betting. You should also look for a gambling site that offers live streaming of the Daytona 500, so you conveniently watch and bet all in the same place.

What Drivers are Racing in the Daytona 500 in 2022?

So far, there are 36 drivers locked in for the Daytona 500 race, including Christopher Bell, Todd Gilliland, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell (last year's winner), Kyle Busch and many more.

Four other spots are still open for non-chartered cars. Six drivers will compete for these spaces: Noah Gragson, Greg Biffle, Timmy Hill, Kaz Grala, JJ Yeley and Jacques Villeneuve.

How Do I Choose the Best Daytona 500 Sportsbook for Me?

â€¢ Welcome Package: Look for a sportsbook that offers an impressive welcome package. You can use these bonus funds to top up your account before the Daytona 500.

Look for a sportsbook that offers an impressive welcome package. You can use these bonus funds to top up your account before the Daytona 500. â€¢ Banking: Consider what payment options you prefer and are comfortable using. Then, check the site's list of payment options to ensure it includes those.

Consider what payment options you prefer and are comfortable using. Then, check the site's list of payment options to ensure it includes those. â€¢ Sports Promotions: Check out the NASCAR betting site's promotions to see if any offers can improve your Daytona 500 betting experience. Look for options with quick turnarounds as the race is rapidly approaching.

Check out the NASCAR betting site's promotions to see if any offers can improve your Daytona 500 betting experience. Look for options with quick turnarounds as the race is rapidly approaching. â€¢ Auto Racing Rules: Read through the sportsbook's rules on NASCAR races. You want to ensure the site is both fair and transparent about these terms, so there are no surprises when placing NASCAR bets.

How to Get Started at One of the Top Sportsbooks for Daytona 500 Betting

Sign Up

Visit the Sportsbetting.ag website and then click on the golden button at the top of the page that says "Click to Join."

Enter Your Details

Now, Sportsbetting.ag will request some information to verify your identity. Enter your name, email, date of birth, address, and phone number. You'll also need to create the password for your sportsbook account.

Finish the Sportsbetting.ag Sign Up Process

Lastly, click on the "create account" button. Now you're ready to start betting on the Daytona 500 at this sportsbook!

Key Takeaways about Daytona 500 Sportsbooks

Sportsbetting.ag is the number one sportsbook for betting on the Daytona 500. It slingshots past the runner-up, Betonline , with its promising promotions and guarantee of financial freedom.

That said, weâ€™re sure any of these sportsbooks on the list has something for you, depending on your own unique needs.

Whichever NASCAR betting site you ultimately decide to go with, we wish you the best of luck and remind you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you canâ€™t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins! If you believe youâ€™re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at t 1-800-522-4700 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Donâ€™t forget to check local laws to make sure itâ€™s legal where youâ€™re based. The reviews we conduct are independent and reader-supported. We may receive commissions for recommendations made in our guides. This does not affect our testing and evaluation process in any way. We pride ourselves on our unbiased recommendations of sites we believe will bring our readers the best gaming experience.

Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations:

This content is distributed by Casineau.TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.