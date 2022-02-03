Best Gambling Sites in 2022: Top Online Casino Games, Bonuses & More

If you think about it, selecting the best gambling sites is a bit like taking a snapshot of a horse race:

There might be a clear winner in that picture, but everything can change in the next moment, let alone the next races. So, weâ€™ve established certain criteria to make sure we assess the online casinos as objectively as possible and only single out the best ones.

We'll explain our ranking methodology at the beginning of the article. This way, you can have a clear picture of what a great casino looks like and why Super Slots tops the list.

Letâ€™s begin!

First look at the top gambling sites:

1. Best gambling site overall - Super Slots

2. Top bonuses - Red Dog

3. No. 1 for tournaments - Cafe Casino

4. Best gambling site for video poker - Slots Empire

5. Best game catalog - Wild Casino

6. #1 pick for poker tournaments - Ignition Casino

7. Highest welcome bonus - Las Atlantis

8. No. 1 live dealer casino - El Royale

9. Best slots real money gambling site - Slots.lv

10. #1 pick for blackjack - BigSpin Casino

The Best Gambling Sites - In-Depth Reviews

1. Super Slots - Best Gambling Site Overall

Welcome bonus of up to $6,000

Over 300 games

Accepts 15 deposit methods

Super Slots a relatively new casino, but itâ€™s already raising the bar for some well-established casinos.

Its game library is one of the reasons it made it to the top:

It has an incredible variety of games, especially slot titles - there are more than 250 of them. The games come from six software providers: BetSoft, Dragon, Nucleus, Magma, Concept, and Fresh Deck. Apart from a wealth of slots, thereâ€™s also a great variety of table games, live games, and specialty games. Competitive players will surely love the daily tournaments.

The welcome package offers a deposit match way above the average: 250% match bonus on your first deposit. Yet, there are many other bonus offers once youâ€™re in, including several weekly and monthly offers - not to mention special bonuses for crypto users.

Speaking of cryptos, this platform accepts a long list of them. They range from the popular Bitcoin and Ethereum to underdogs such as USD Coin.

Other banking methods include credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets. Withdrawals can take between 48 hours and seven business days for all banking options.

Super Slots was designed to run straight from your browser, and itâ€™s a completely mobile-friendly platform. There are a few free slots and table games on the website if you want to test the waters. Customer staff provides superb service around the clock via live chat and email.

2. Red Dog - Best Bonus Scheme

Deposit match of 225%

150+ popular casino games

24/7 bonuses

Red Dog is undoubtedly among the best options available, especially for those whoâ€™re looking for generous bonuses. It provides an awesome variety of games and a fantastic welcome package.

The casino is new, but it has an excellent company with years of experience behind it - Infinity Media Group. Red Dogâ€™s trustworthiness is also reflected by its papers: They hold a license by the Curacao Gambling Authority and an eCOGRA certification.

Banking methods include cards, Bitcoin, Neosurf, and bank wire. While there are no fees for deposits and withdrawals, Bitcoin users can enjoy faster operations in both cases.

When it comes to bonuses, Red Dogâ€™s welcome offer is unbelievable: a 225% deposit match, with no maximum win limit. Deposits in Neosurf and Bitcoin get an even higher bonus that goes up to 245%. The rest of the bonus scheme is just as formidable, with daily, weekly, and monthly offers.

Finally, youâ€™ll find loads of real money casino games at Red Dog, including 14 types of poker and 119 slots. Like other casinos from the same group, customer staff also provide world-class services via phone, email, and live chat.

3. Cafe Casino - Best for Tournaments

Curacao license

250% match deposit bonus up to $1,500

Regular slots and table games tournaments

Cafe Casino was established in 2016, and itâ€™s undoubtedly one of the best platforms for gambling, especially for those who enjoy online tournaments.

There are also 11 video poker titles among the 120+ games available on the website. This casino mainly focuses on slots, though, with about 103 slot games in total. There are also five live dealer games. They are all provided by seven of the best developers in the market, including Genesis Gaming and RealTime Gaming.

Cafe Casino offers a quite competitive welcome package, with a 250% of deposit match up to $1,500 when using a credit card. In fact, this casino has several bonus offers, and each one has specific wagering requirements. The welcome package, for instance, comes with a 35x wagering requirement, which is pretty attainable.

Many payment options are available, including the main credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. Withdrawals can take between 24 hours and 72 hours to be cleared.

You can rely on Cafe Casino to solve all of your issues promptly, as it provides customer support around the clock via live chat and email.

4. Slots Empire - Best for Video Poker

14 video poker games that support demo play

245% deposit match

250+ casino games

Slots Empire is another new casino, but a reputable and established one already. In fact, many older casinos don't have a creditable certificate, game variety, and generous bonuses like Slot Empire.

Around 250 titles on the platform include countless slots titles, live rooms, and instant casino games, all powered by Visionary iGaming and RTG. There are also 208 slot titles available on this platform.

Despite its focus on slot games, the casinoâ€™s special feature is video poker. You can also demo these games before you start playing for real money. Other attractions include 14 specialty games, including Treasure Tree, Banana Jones, Fish Catch, and others.

Banking options are less numerous here than in other casinos, but this platform supports the most popular options, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Other options include Visa, Mastercard, gift cards, and bank wire.

Thereâ€™s an awesome welcome package waiting for new users. It's essentially a 245% deposit match, but it also comes with 55 free spins. There are also weekly and monthly promotions, such as the new game bonus.

5. Wild Casino - Best Game Catalog

Welcome package of up to $5,000

Over 300 games from three major studios

18 payment methods

Wild Casino stands out with its superlative features when it comes to the number of games, variety of payment methods, and bonus offers.

There are 359 games, including about 213 slot titles, 18 live dealer games, and several instant casino games at the time of writing. All games are provided by three developers, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, and Dragon, which are all renowned software providers.

Also, this is the platform with the most payment methods available on this list. The 18 options include cryptocurrencies, Visa and Mastercard, and even MoneyGram. Most payment methods are processed instantly and free of charge, while withdrawals usually take up to 48 hours if requested in cryptos. Other withdrawal options can take a few business days to be cleared.

The bonus scheme is rather attractive, with 11 options that come up regularly. Among them, there are options specifically for crypto users, slots fans, and more.

The customer services corner seems regrettably overlooked since there is no phone contact or live chat available. Yet, the support staff is quite responsive via email.

6. Ignition Casino - Best Online Casino for Poker Tournaments

Regular poker tournaments

About 172 games

Virtual online sports betting available

Poker & casino welcome offer

Ignition Casino was launched in 2016 and has remained the best choice for poker fans looking for some competition. Youâ€™ll get to participate in daily high-traffic poker tournaments here.

Staying atop for such a long time requires wise investment in gaming options, promotions for new customers, and a reputation for trustworthiness. Ignition Casino has it all.

The welcome package is fantastic, especially for Bitcoin users: A combined poker & casino bonus of up to $3,000. Itâ€™s also one of the best sports betting sites - at least when it comes to virtual sports betting.

Crypto users will be happy to learn that banking methods include four crypto options - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Deposits are processed instantly, but withdrawals may take between three and ten days to be cleared.

7. Las Atlantis - Highest Welcome Bonus

Curacao license

Up to $14,000 welcome bonus

200+ games

Las Atlantis stands out with a colossal bonus offer, a license from a pretty demanding jurisdiction, and over 200 games. Not bad at all for a newborn casino, donâ€™t you agree?

Bonus seekers have a lot to find here, with a bonus scheme that goes way beyond the massive initial offer. Slots lovers have plenty of ways to get more bang for the buck, with weekly and even daily promotions. Yet, thereâ€™s much more on offer, including 13 live games, five live blackjack rooms, baccarat, roulette, and keno.

Itâ€™s a tad disappointing that it doesnâ€™t offer as many payment methods as some other casinos on this list, but the basic options are covered: credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, and e-wallets. While deposits are instant, withdrawals can take between one and five business days.

RTG powers Las Atlantis, and although it doesnâ€™t have an exclusive app, the website is intuitive and completely mobile-oriented. Customer services are available via live chat, two phone numbers, and email.

8. El Royale - Best for Live Games

13 live casino games

240% deposit match + 40 Free Spins

Eight payment methods

Having been established in 2020, El Royale is still in its newborn stage, but it offers a grown-up welcome bonus. Itâ€™s up to a 240% deposit match that also includes 40 free spins.

After being treated to this royalty welcome gift, you can enjoy over 200 slot titles, 13 live casino games, keno, and more. All games are provided by RTG and Visionary iGaming, so you can rest assured that they are exciting and fair.

We particularly liked El Royaleâ€™s live casino, as the dealers were friendly and skilled, and it managed to replicate the atmosphere of a land-based casino.

Payment options include Ethereum, Bitcoin, Neosurf, credit and debit cards. Itâ€™s also possible to make deposits via BPay and PayID. For any inquiries, customer staff is available by phone, email, and live chat.

9. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino for Jackpot Slots

Exciting jackpot titles like 777 Deluxe & Caesarâ€™s Victory

130+ games (about 50 jackpot slots)

Seven payment methods

Slots.lv ticks all of our boxes: It holds a solid license, runs on smooth software, and provides loads of games - not to mention an unrivaled selection of jackpot slots.

Besides, it offers a sensational welcome bonus for Bitcoin users (300% deposit match instead of the regular 200% for fiat currencies).

As the name suggests, this casino focuses on slots, and about 104 out of its 130+ games are slots. Jackpot hunters will find around 50 options available. However, this casino also has other games, like roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack.

Customer support is available through an email form, and their â€˜help centerâ€™ section covers most of the topics that might interest you.

10. BigSpin Casino - Top Online Gambling Site for Blackjack

22 blackjack games (both virtual & live)

Has blackjack tournaments

Welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000

Last but not least, weâ€™ve got a special treat for blackjack enthusiasts. BigSpin Casino excels both in the virtual and live blackjack site, even though itâ€™s also an excellent all-rounder with about 190 games in total.

Now, letâ€™s see what it offers in terms of blackjack variety. Single Deck blackjackâ€¦ Check. Ultimate 5 Handed blackjackâ€¦ Check. Pontoonâ€¦ Check. The review would be too long if we listed them all, but you get the point - there are both classic and unique variations here.

Its live casino wonâ€™t fail to impress you, either, and there are 6 HD blackjack tables with kind and professional dealers.

BigSpin Casino also deserves a shoutout for its generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and other promos that include refer-a-friend, reload, and deposit match deals.

How Did We Pick Out the Top Gambling Sites?

Game Variety: Casinos and online betting sites on this list are assessed by how many titles they offer and the variety of the games. These include live games, specialty games, exclusive games, virtual sports betting, and classics like blackjack and slots. Weâ€™ll check everything on offer and rank casinos by their diversity: Is it a one-stop station full of games, or is it really good at one specific thing?

Bonus Schemes: Some casinos will offer a welcome bonus full of digits, then forget about your existence once youâ€™ve signed in. We know you deserve more, so we also assess casinos by their whole bonus scheme, not only the welcome offer. The best casinos will try to keep you constantly engaged with frequent bonus offers.

Trustworthiness: It doesnâ€™t matter what a casino says it does. You have to be sure you can trust them. The best way to check the best us online casinos validity is to check its licenses and certifications.

Payment Methods: The best casinos will always offer a comprehensive array of banking options. Does it accept cryptos? What else is accepted? Timeframes and fees for deposits and withdrawals are also taken into consideration.

The Top Online Gambling Sites: FAQs

Whatâ€™s eCOGRA?

eCOGRA is short for eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance. However, it isnâ€™t a regulatory body, such as the Curacao Gaming Authority or Panama Gambling Commission. Instead, itâ€™s an independent company that provides auditing services for online gambling websites.

An online casino certified by eCOGRA complies with the companyâ€™s standards of fairness, security, and trustworthiness.

Whatâ€™s the Best Gambling Site for Crypto Users?

Wild Casino is the name on this list that supports more cryptocurrencies that many other online gambling sites.

It has ten options, from the popular Ethereum and Bitcoin to lesser-known options. This casino also offers an incredible catalog of games. However, all casinos on this list support Bitcoin, so if thatâ€™s your weapon of choice, picking the best casino for you will be essentially a matter of taste.

Which Cryptocurrencies Are More Commonly Accepted?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most widely accepted ones on this list of online casinos and online gambling websites. Litecoin and Dogecoin are also gaining space, but Bitcoin and Ethereum (usually Bitcoin Cash, too), remain on the top of the list, counting even on exclusive bonus offers. The best crypto casinos will accept multiple cryptocurrencies, while the best Ethereum casinos will focus on ETH, and so on.

Are All Online Gambling Sites Mobile-Friendly?

All online gambling sites on this list of the best online gambling sites are mobile-oriented. It means that even if a casino doesnâ€™t have a dedicated app, itâ€™s designed to run on the web browser, using HTML5 language.

This kind of software is created to run smoothly on all mobile devices. Almost half of the worldâ€™s population owns a smartphone today, and online gambling websites know they canâ€™t overlook this colossal market.

Are There Free Games Available in the Casinos Listed Here?

Most online casinos provide free versions of at least some of their games, typically slots. However, itâ€™s also possible to find free table games in some casinos, although it's a less common option. From this list, Super Slots is the only platform to provide free table games.

How Do Rollover Requirements Work?

Rollover requirement, also called wagering requirement, indicates how many times youâ€™ll have to bet a certain bonus before withdrawing the winnings youâ€™ve made with it.

For instance, say you sign in to a new casino and get a 100% deposit match bonus. If youâ€™ve deposited $50, youâ€™ll get a $50 bonus. However, this bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 10x, which means youâ€™ll have to bet the equivalent of $500 before being able to cash out your balance.

Best Online Gambling Sites: Key Takeaways

To recap: Super Slots deserves the best overall title because of its fantastic bonus scheme and high-quality games. Moreover, it has a wide variety of payment methods and speedy banking operations. The trustworthiness of this casino is confirmed by its license and top-quality software.

The second and third online gambling sites on our list are also fantastic options, though. While Red Dog has a great bonus scheme, Cafe Casino aces the online tournaments.

In the end, because all of these online gambling sites provide top-quality services, the best one will depend on personal preferences. So, go for your preferred online casino - and we wish you the best of luck!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all online gambling websites are 18+. Also, check your local online gambling laws.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

