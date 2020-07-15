Bengaluru has no new containment zones, total stands at 3452

According to July 12 data by the BBMP, 4,117 streets and 454 apartment complexes have been demarcated as a perimeter for containment.

Coronavirus COVID-19

For the sixth consecutive day, Bengaluru reported over one thousand COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 1,267 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the active number of cases to 15,599.

However, according to the data provided by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no new containment zones were identified in the city, as on July 14, Tuesday. While Bengaluru reported 4,616 containment zones so far, 3,452 zones continued to have active COVID-19 cases. This means that active patients in these containment zones are yet to recover or are still undergoing quarantine .

Containment zones

According to July 12 data provided by the BBMP, 4,117 streets, which have the residence of a COVID-19 patient, have demarcated perimeters. A total of 454 apartment complexes have been marked as containment zones. This means that the particular floor that has the flat of the COVID-19 patient(s) and the immediate floor above and below have demarcated perimeter.

South Ward has the highest number of containment zone, at 1,119, followed by West Zone (698) and East (522).

Here is the ward-wise break-up of the containment zones spread across BBMP limits:

South Ward

Active: 1,199

Returned to normal: 314

West Zone

Active: 698

Returned to normal: 117

East Zone

Active: 522

Returned to normal: 331

Mahadevapura

Active: 342

Returned to normal: 83

Bommanahalli

Active: 335

Returned to normal: 31

RR Nagara

Active: 44

Returned to normal: 8

Yelahanka

Active: 22

Returned to normal: 10

Dasarahalli

Active: 5

Positive cases in wards

Meanwhile, the number of wards that have reported more than 50 cases continued to stay at 138 (out of 198).

Thirty-eight wards have reported more than 10 cases (less than 50) over the 24 hours between July 13 and 14.

Fifteen wards have recorded more than 10 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. These include Chikkalsandra (23), Shantala Nagar (21), Vasanthpura (19), Sarakki (17), Hombegowda Nagara (17), Jayanagar (16), Pattabhiram Nagar (15), Chamrajapet (15), Madivala (15), Mangammanapalya (15), Shakambari Nagar (13), Gayithri Nagar (13), Singasandra (11), Puttenahalli (11) and Yediyur (11).

Thanisandra, Bellanduru, Nilasandra, Yelchenahalli and Kadu Malleshwar Ward reported 10 new cases each.

In Bengaluru, 4,992 patients have recovered so far, and 378 deaths have been reported in the city.

Among the primary contacts, 165 patients are under quarantine, while 2,935 have completed their quarantine. Among the total 6,350 secondary contacts, 1,273 and 5,077 have undergone and complete te mandatory quarantine respectively.

As the city continues to see a steady rise in the number of cases, the Karnataka government has announced a one-week lockdown in Bengaluru, which is currently in force. The latest lockdown will continue till July 23.

Here is some information on the timings of shops, the activities allowed and restricted during this lockdown period in Bengaluru.

> What will remain open and what will be closed

> Grocery stores, meat shops to be open from 5 am to 12 noon only

> Bars to be shut, restaurants open for takeaway and delivery

> Travel tickets serve as passes for trips to airport, railway station

> Vehicles plying without reason will be seized, says Commissioner