Bengaluru lockdown: Grocery stores, meat shops to be open from 5 am to 12 noon only

Bengaluru will be under lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22

Bengaluru will be under lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 (Tuesday) to 5 am on July 22 (Wednesday) and the Karnataka government on Monday evening issued fresh guidelines for the week-long lockdown. While commercial and private establishments have been ordered to close for the week, shops, including ration shops (PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish shops, and those selling animal fodder will remain open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

The government has asked that home delivery of essential items be encouraged to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

The seven day lockdown has been imposed in the city owing to the steadily rising cases. On Sunday, the city reported 1,525 new cases. The capital has 14,067 active COVID-19 patients as of Sunday.

With the lockdown starting from Tuesday evening, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Public transport including KSRTC and BMTC services as well as auto, cab and taxi services are also prohibited. Movement of vehicles shall strictly be restricted to essential services and Bengaluru police commissioner had earlier announced that those vehicles found plying during lockdown without a proper reason will be seized. Students appearing for exams can use their admission ticket as a travel pass and use the mode of transport available to them, including taxi/auto rickshaw, etc.

During the lockdown, however, food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain open, except in containment areas.

In addition to Bengaluru, a lockdown will be in place in Dakshina Kannada and Dharward districts as well.

