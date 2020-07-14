Bengaluru lockdown: Travel tickets serve as passes for trips to airport, railway station

The Karnataka government has clarified that travel tickets will serve as movement passes and people can travel by taxis /auto rickshaws to board flights and trains.

One of the confusions ahead of the fresh lockdown in Bengaluru this week was whether people can travel to airports and railway stations to catch flights and trains they had already booked.

This means that those who are travelling by train or flight during the lockdown period will be able to hail a cab or an auto and go to the railway station or airport.

This means that those who are travelling by train or flight during the lockdown period will be able to hail a cab or an auto and go to the railway station or airport.

However, the state government said that no new flights will be added to the existing ones. The guidelines for the lockdown this week were released late on Monday night.

The fresh lockdown will be in effect from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22 in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts. This decision was announced on Saturday by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru since the end of June.

On Monday, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts too, announced a lockdown starting from Wednesday.

Bengaluru reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the active cases in the city to 15,052.

Bengaluru has reported 19,702 COVID-19 cases so far while Karnataka has seen 41,581 cases. The capital city also has 3,168 containment zones.

While shops have been ordered to close for the week, ration shops (PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish shops, and those selling animal fodder will continue to operate from 5 am to 12 noon as per the guidelines shared by the state government.

