Bengaluru lockdown: What will remain open and what will be closed

Can I take my vehicle out? And others questions answered on Bengaluru lockdown.

news Lockdown

As announced on Saturday by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, a complete lockdown will be in effect in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Here is a comprehensive lowdown of what will remain open and what will remain closed.

What will remain closed?

> Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons and quarantine facilities will remain closed. Kitchens will be allowed to operate for takeaway or delivery of food.

> Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

> Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc will remain closed.

> All religious places/ places of worship

> Political gatherings and rallies

> Metro services

What will remain open?

> "Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the release by the CMâ€™s office on Saturday had already clarified.

> Shops including ration shops (PDS) dealing with food. groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths. meat and fish, animal fodder shops to open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

> Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID l9 management.

> Government offices including Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster Management, BBMP, and Prisons.

> Essential service like water and electricity boards will operate. Courts will also be open. NGOs working with BBMP for COVID-19 related work will be open. Vidhana Soudha secretariat, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building will operate with 50% strength. Defence, defence-related activities and state police force will operate as usual

> Agricultural activities will operate outside containment zones. Fisheries, animal husbandry operations will continue

> All mandis, fruit and vegetable markets outside containment zones will operate. There will be unrestricted movement of all goods and cargo carriers outside containment zones.

All of the above will remain closed in containment zones.

Can I take my vehicle out?

Not without reason. As in the first two phases of lockdown in place since March, vehicles will be seized by police for users who will be out on their roads without any valid reason, Bhaskar Rao warned. He said violators will also be booked under the Disaster Management Act.

Those who will use their personal vehicles during this lockdown period will have to furnish valid documents which cites their need to be out on the roads. As part of the lockdown process, the city police chief had said that one half of all major roads will be closed and vehicles for both directions will go on the same half of the road.

Who can move?

Metro and taxi services will not be operational. No movement of people in BMTC, KSRTC and private buses except for the following conditions: Inter state and inter district movement of passengers only in cases of emergency.

Movement of passenger vehicles to and from Bengaluru area only in case of emergency after obtaining valid passes and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Students appearing for exams can use admission tickets as travel pass and use mode of transport available to them including taxi/auto rickshaw, etc.

Can offices function?

Only those employees who have valid ID cards issued by their offices, for permitted activities including essential services will be allowed to go to offices, the remaining offices will be shut and work from home is permitted.

