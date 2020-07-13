Bengaluru lockdown: Vehicles plying without reason will be seized, says Commissioner

Bhaskar Rao said that only personnel and vehicles involved in essential services in Bengaluru will be allowed to move during the lockdown.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that vehicles plying in the city without reason during the one-week lockdown starting on Tuesday night will be seized.

Bhaskar Rao reiterated that only essential services personnel and vehicles involved in essential services will be allowed to move during the lockdown period, Times of India reported.

"There are many issues but the people have understood. Earlier, we had to ask people to go back home but now people are largely following the curfew," said Bhaskar Rao, speaking to reporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced on Saturday that there will be a lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 22. The lockdown will be in effect in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of Karnataka.

However, essential services including fruits, vegetables and grocery shops will be open during the lockdown period and hospitals in the city will be functioning. It is not yet clear if cabs, autos will be allowed to ply for those taking essential travel. Detailed guidelines are also awaited on whether online or intra-city delivery services in Bengaluru will be allowed during the lockdown period.

The lockdown is being imposed following a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state's capital city. Karnataka currently has 22,746 active COVID-19 cases and a majority (14,067) of them were recorded in Bengaluru Urban district.

Earlier in April, thousands of vehicles were seized by Bengaluru police for plying during the nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were returned to citizens at the start of May.

Bhaskar Rao stated that over 400 police officials have tested coronavirus positive so far. 750 police officials are currently in quarantine and six have died after being infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar said that the amount of fine collected in the past month for violations related to wearing masks and maintaining distancing has crossed Rs 1 crore.

"Today the joint team of BlrCityPolice and BBMP crossed Rs 1 crore mark as fine collection in the last one month for M&SD violations! We are not at all proud of this feat, nor do we take it as our achievement. No pleasure in collecting fineâ€¦ Mask and social distance for Health," Hemant Nimbalkar said in a tweet.

The state government's COVID-19 War Room has also reported more than 1.3 lakh home quarantine violations since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to Bengaluru, ministers in-charge in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts also announced a lockdown in their districts starting on Wednesday.