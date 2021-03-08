Bengaluru to face power cuts through the week: Full list of areas

The BESCOM will shut down several substations through the week for structural works, resulting in power cuts.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a series of shutdowns of several substations, which will affect many areas across Bengaluru from Monday to Friday. The Jayadeva, St Johns and Sarakki substations will be shut down for the conversion of high-tension cables from overhead to underground. Other structural works in Sarakki, RBI Layout and Khoday will also affect power supply. The Arehalli sub station will also face shutdowns for conversion of overhead low-tension cables to underground.

The works will happen in stages every day at these substations, from morning to evening, on multiple days. Here is a list of areas that will be affected throughout the week.

Monday

The Khoday substation will be shut down from 10 am to 5.30 pm, which will cause power outages in BMTC Layout, Tippasandra and Channamma Garden. The Jayadeva and St John substations will be offline from 10.30 am till 4 pm, and will affect 16th Main Road of BTM Layout second stage and 20th Main, Eighth Cross of BTM Layout First Stage. The Arehalli substation will be shut down from 10 am to 5 pm and will result in power cuts in Arehalli, Arehalli Main Road, Chaitanya school Road and surrounding areas, AGS Layout and Vaddarapalya.

Tuesday

The RBI Layout substations will be offline from 10 am to 5.30 pm and the affected areas will be Chunchagatta Main Road, Jaraganahalli, Srinivasa Chowltry, Church Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Dodmane Industrial Area, Beerappa Garden, Sixth, Eighth, Ninth and 1Oth Main Roads and Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Cross Roads of RBI Layout, along with parts of Sharada Nagar.

The Jayadeva station will also be offline from 10.30 am to 4 pm and will cause power cuts in EWS Layout and BTM Layout Second Stage.

Wednesday

The Sarakki substation will face shutdown from 10am to 5.30 pm and will affect JP Nagar Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Phases, Sarakki Thota, Rose Garden, Siddeshwara Theatre Surroundings, near Sindhoor Chowltry, Dalmia Signal and surrounding areas, Dollarâ€™s Layout and 15th Cross of the 100-feet Ring Road.

The second stage of work at Arehalli will cause outages in the Chaitanya school Road and surrounding areas, AGS layout, Arehalli Main Road, Vaddarapalya and Arehalli.

Friday

The Khoday substation will be offline again and will affect the same areas as on Monday, which are BTMC Layout, Tippasandra and Channamma Garden.

The Jayadeva and the St John sub stations will also be shut down and will cause power outages in 29th Main Lake Road of Madeena Nagar, BTM Layout Second Stage and 17th Main Road of BTM Layout First Stage.