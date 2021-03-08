Karnataka Budget: Upgrading PHCs, new ICUs among healthcare sector highlights

Several allocations were proposed after COVID-19 exposed the shortcomings of the current infrastructure.

The Karnataka Budget presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday has proposed several allocations to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the state. The measures were proposed after COVID-19 exposed the shortcomings of the current infrastructure. The following are the highlights of the Budget for the medical sector: Measures to upgrade 250 Primary Health Centers in the state as â€˜Model Centersâ€™.

Commencement of an â€˜antimicrobial resistance unitâ€™ in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Grant of Rs 2 crore to strengthen Tele-ICU facilities, that allow a critical care team to interact with bedside staff over the patient's medical background using audio-visual mediums.

Commencement of emergency treatment units in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari and Hubballi Institutes of Medical Science at a total expenditure of Rs 5 crore. Commencement of a trauma care center in Mysuru Institute of Medical Sciences.

Action to commence a 50-bed capacity sub-center of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Davangere at an expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Commencement of burns treatment center and plastic surgery division in Kalaburagi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Commencement of three new well-equipped mobile laboratories to detect cancer in women at an expenditure of Rs 11 crore.

Action to upgrade Dharwad Institute Of Mental Health And Neurosciences (DIMHANS) institute into a well-equipped mental and neuro patients treatment center in phased manner at an expenditure of Rs 75 crore. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked in the current year.

Commencement of a new medical college under public-private partnership in Chitradurga district.

Commencement of 25 mobile check-up centers for registered construction labourers and their dependents.

A 50-bed capacity sub-centre of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in KC General Hospital of Bengaluru at an expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Operationalisation of Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, which is being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 28 crore, in the current year.

Establishment of â€˜Janarogyaâ€™ centres at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore in 57 wards of the BBMP.

Action to establish Intensive care units (ICUs) of 25-bed capacity in 19 district hospitals and of 6-bed capacity in 100 taluk hospitals at an expenditure of Rs 60 crore.

