The Karnataka Budget presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday has proposed several allocations to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the state. The measures were proposed after COVID-19 exposed the shortcomings of the current infrastructure. The following are the highlights of the Budget for the medical sector:
- Measures to upgrade 250 Primary Health Centers in the state as â€˜Model Centersâ€™.
- Commencement of an â€˜antimicrobial resistance unitâ€™ in the Health and Family Welfare Department.
- Grant of Rs 2 crore to strengthen Tele-ICU facilities, that allow a critical care team to interact with bedside staff over the patient's medical background using audio-visual mediums.
- Commencement of emergency treatment units in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari and Hubballi Institutes of Medical Science at a total expenditure of Rs 5 crore. Commencement of a trauma care center in Mysuru Institute of Medical Sciences.
- Action to commence a 50-bed capacity sub-center of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Davangere at an expenditure of Rs 20 crore.
- Commencement of burns treatment center and plastic surgery division in Kalaburagi Institute of Medical Sciences.
- Commencement of three new well-equipped mobile laboratories to detect cancer in women at an expenditure of Rs 11 crore.
- Action to upgrade Dharwad Institute Of Mental Health And Neurosciences (DIMHANS) institute into a well-equipped mental and neuro patients treatment center in phased manner at an expenditure of Rs 75 crore. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked in the current year.
- Commencement of a new medical college under public-private partnership in Chitradurga district.
- Commencement of 25 mobile check-up centers for registered construction labourers and their dependents.
- A 50-bed capacity sub-centre of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in KC General Hospital of Bengaluru at an expenditure of Rs 20 crore.
- Operationalisation of Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, which is being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 28 crore, in the current year.
- Establishment of â€˜Janarogyaâ€™ centres at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore in 57 wards of the BBMP.
- Action to establish Intensive care units (ICUs) of 25-bed capacity in 19 district hospitals and of 6-bed capacity in 100 taluk hospitals at an expenditure of Rs 60 crore.