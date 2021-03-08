Bengaluru allocated Rs 3500 crore for lake rejuvenation, drainage systems

Funds have also been allocated for tree parks and a signature business park with international standards in Bengaluru.

news Budget

During the presentation of the state Budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister announced the allocation of Rs 7,795 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city. This includes several civic projects, improvement of schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and funds for the much-awaited suburban rail corridors.

Rs 3000 crore has been allocated by the government to revive lakes and ponds across Karnataka. Of this, Rs 500 crore will be used for the filling of 234 tanks in Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura districts with the 380 MLD water processed to the second stage from the Vrushabhvathi valley of Bengaluru City.

The BBMP, along with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will take action to rejuvenate and upgrade the 248 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant in Koramangala Valley. The government has allocated Rs 450 crore for the expenditure on this project.

The state is also planning to develop the Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction, and has allocated Rs 169 crore for the implementation of the K-100 project which is aimed at modifying the drainage system in the valley.

The government has also announced that a separate establishment will be set up in Bengaluru for the collection, transportation and processing of solid waste. Apart from the development programmes, the city is likely to get a Development of Experience Bengaluru Centre, a museum that will come up in the Mysuru Lamp Works Limited land in the cityâ€™s Malleshwaram. Tree parks in the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) in Byappanahalli and three other locations will also be developed.

Alongside these, a signature business park that will be on par with international standards will be built near the Kempegowda International Airport.