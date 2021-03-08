Tree parks to sub-urban trains: What Bengaluru gets from Karnataka Budget 2021

Rs 850 crore has been allocated for sub-urban rail project.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday allocated Rs.7,795 crore as part of state 2021-22 budget for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city. These include several civic projects, improvement of Bengaluru schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and allocation for the much-awaited suburban rail corridors.

Here is the full list:

Grant of Rs.850 crore in the year 2021-22 for sub-urban rail project.

Implementation of Rs.500 crore cost project for filling of 234 tanks of Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura districts with 308 MLD water processed to the second stage from the Vrushabhavathi Valley of Bengaluru City.

Project for doubling Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra and Bommanahalli-Hosur railway lines at an expenditure of Rs.813 crore. Expected to be completed by 2023.

Development of Experience Bengaluru Centre in the land belonging to Mysuru Lamps Works Limited in Malleshwaram of Bengaluru.

The development of Tree Parks in NGEF situated in Byappanahalli and in three other places.

Implementation of K-100 project at an expenditure of Rs.169 crore to develop Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction. Development of Bengaluru Signature Business Park of international standards near Kempegowda International Airport.

Action to rejuvenate and upgrade 248 MLD capacity STP of Koramangala Valley at an expenditure of Rs.450 crore in collaboration with BBMP through Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The approval of the Centre was expected for the implementation of 58.2 km long Outer Ring Road â€“ Airport Metro Network 2A and 2B at an estimated cost of Rs.14,788 crore in Bengaluru; Rs.1,600 crore already released for pre-project activities.

Action to implement â€˜One Nation, One Cardâ€™ scheme before August 2021. Facility to use this card in Namma Metro and buses of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Implementation of Automatic Fare Collection System in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Establishment of separate company to manage

Renovation and reconstruction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike schools at an expenditure of Rs.33 crore. (Rs 2 crore has been reserved)