In just a month, the rate of new cases has increased by 9.56 times, active cases by 8.26 times, and death by 5.75 times in the state.

A fresh set of instructions issued by Tamil Nadu government calls for more restrictions with the intent of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. This includes a ban on entry of people to the beaches during weekends and on government holidays.

Coming into effect from April 11, Sunday, the government has made these announcements keeping in mind the increasing COVID-19 in these districts. The state has also allowed theatres to run an extra show for new releases, while capping seating at 50% capacity per show.

Notably, the government has extended timings at places of worship to 10 pm from 8 pm. Festivals and congregations continue to remain banned at these places of worship. This comes following representations from Muslim communities ahead of the Ramzan festival that is set to begin from April 14.

On Saturday, the stateâ€™s daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases almost touched 6,000. Tamil Nadu reported 5,963 new COVID-19 cases on April 10 of which 1,977 were from Chennai, 615 from Chengalpattu, and 212 from Tiruvallur. Chennai presently has 14,382 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Chengalpattu, meanwhile, has 3,416 followed by 1,430 in Tiruvallur.

COVID-19 cases are also high in Vellore, Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai districts. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash on Saturday told reporters that the city administration was mulling on restricting access to the beach for the public by allowing only morning walks.

The state on April 9 reported 5,441 new COVID-19 cases. In just a month, the rate of new cases have increased by 9.56 times, active cases by 8.26 times, and death by 5.75 times.

The state, therefore, recently announced a set of instructions hoping to bring down the number of new cases being reported daily.

